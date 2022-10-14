Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?

Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team.

When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.

Fortunately for the Lions, the offense has performed at a high level and has been the bright spot in an otherwise disappointing 2022 season.

The reason for exploring general manager Brad Holmes' decision to trade up and select the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout is due to the fact the other side of the football is in complete disarray, with little to no reason of expecting drastic improvements.

Detroit's defense is still among the worst units in the entire National Football League, ranking last in total points allowed and 31st in total defense.

The team is still giving up big runs to opposing offenses, is not pressuring the quarterback nearly enough. Defensive breakdowns have forced the team to simplify game plans, only five games into the 2022 season.

Could a player like defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who was selected one spot after Williams at No. 13, have been a safer selection for Holmes and the coaching staff?

According to Pro Football Focus, Davis has recorded 50 snaps against the run and 63 against the pass in his rookie campaign.

Davis recorded three solo tackles against the Cardinals and has steadily seen his playing time increase, as he has steadily made impact plays with the opportunities he has been given.

“It’s just the plays I needed to make,” Davis said, when asked about his performance against the Cardinals. “If I see it, I’m going to make it. I wouldn’t call them splash plays, just plays. That’s one thing about this team, we’re not out here trying to be Superman, not trying to do each other’s jobs, we just make the plays that come to us.”

Williams still is not going to take the field after the bye week, as the timetable for his return continues to be unknown.

Once he returns to practice, the team will likely acclimate him into the offense for a couple weeks prior to making his debut.

It is reasonable at this time to not expect significant contributions from the rookie in 2022, as he was drafted to be a long-term investment.

While it was not a mistake to draft him, Detroit's defense could be further along with an addition of a defensive playmaker.

That could be second round pick Josh Paschal, who could nearing a return after the bye week.

For Detroit, their attention now turns to finding any avenue they can to regroup during the bye week and return to prepare for the Dallas Cowboys.

"I know what we’re capable of when we get it right. I like where our defense is headed now because I think we’ve got some clarity on some things," Dan Campbell told reporters. "And I know how we need to proceed moving forward. I know that our offense is going to be better than what they portrayed yesterday. And we’ve got a pretty good unit in special teams, and it’s like I told the team, ‘You’ve just got to find a way to win against Dallas.’ All resources, everything goes into that one game. And that’s all that matters because you’ve got to get the first one before you can rack up a second one, and before you can rack up a third one, but I’ve just -- there again, just for me personally, like I’m not going to get down. I don’t get frustrated like that."