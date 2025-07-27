Do Lions Need Matthew Judon?
The Detroit Lions' defensive line will feature a healthy Aidan Hutchinson to kick off the 2025 season. The Pro Bowl EDGE suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in Week 6 last year against the Dallas Cowboys, and proceeded to miss the remainder of the season.
The return of Hutchinson, who amassed 7.5 sacks in five games in 2024, will be a big boost to the Lions’ pass-rushing efforts. Yet, there are still questions about the production Detroit will receive from the EDGE defender opposite the Michigan product.
Veteran Marcus Davenport will man the position to open the season, yet the verdict is still out on whether he can provide consistent results the entirety of the season. He has struggled to stay healthy the past two seasons, playing in a total of just six games due to a plethora of injuries.
It's why there continues to be plenty of speculation about the Lions going out and acquiring another EDGE defender prior to the end of training camp.
It very well could be four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon, a Pontiac, Mich., native who played his high school ball at West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School and his collegiate career at Grand Valley State.
Judon, a fifth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2016, played last season for the Atlanta Falcons, and amassed 5.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries and 25 total pressures. It equated to a pass-rush grade of just 53.9 from Pro Football Focus. Additionally, he finished with a PFF overall mark of 43.0, the 195th-best grade out of 211 qualified EDGE defenders.
While Judon, currently a free agent, did suit up for a full season’s worth of games in 2024, he missed all but four games the previous season in New England due to a torn biceps injury. Additionally, he will be 33 years old come the start of the 2025 campaign.
On the flip side, the former Patriot does come with a track record of proven pass-rush production, with 72.0 career sacks to his name, including double-digit sack campaigns with New England in 2021 (12.5 sacks) and 2022 (15.5). Additionally, he’d provide some much-needed depth to the Lions’ pass-rushing department.
If Detroit doesn’t acquire Judon, it’ll be forced to rely heavily on Davenport and the likes of Josh Paschal and Ahmed Hassanein, a sixth-round pick of Detroit this past April, for consistent production from the EDGE. And it’s important to note that Paschal is presently on the team’s non-football injury list with an undisclosed ailment, and isn’t expected back until early September.
Meanwhile, career journeyman Al-Quadin Muhammad, who produced three sacks in nine games with Dan Campbell's squad last season, also figures to be in the mix at the position.
This, by no stretch, sounds like a group of defenders that will consistently wreak havoc against opposing quarterbacks.
Subsequently, it leaves the door open for the Lions to sign Judon. Detroit won’t break the bank on a deal for the veteran defender (nor should it with his “advanced” age for an NFL player). However, on a one-year, relatively team-friendly contract, I believe that the organization would gladly add him to its season-opening, 53-man roster.
Judon would be a solid pick-up for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s unit.