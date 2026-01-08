Brad Holmes Raises Eyebrows Discussing Defensive End

The Detroit Lions do not have many defensive ends under contract heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad, who recorded 11 sacks in 2025, is a free agent, along with Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike. Tyrus Wheat is also a restricted free agent.

That leaves Aidan Hutchinson and Ahmed Hassanein as the only players the coaching staff can currently count on as being part of the roster next season.

While the team was able to get production from a player opposite of Hutchinson, the rest left a lot to be desired.

General manager Brad Holmes was asked at his season-ending media session about what he learned from what he went through last season, trying to find the best option opposite of the former No. 2 overall pick.

"It'll be the same approach that we took last year, in terms of, the position wasn't ignored in the draft, we just couldn't, it just didn't come together like how we would have liked it to be from a draft standpoint," said Holmes. "But you know, Muhammad played really well. I'm not sure how many other teams had an 11 sack and a 14.5 sack guy? I thought the rush was good, but I understand that he's a free agent. Davenport's free agent, so we're definitely going to have to look and replenish opposite of Hutchinson at that spot."

Following last year's draft, there was discussion Holmes tried to make moves to move up in the draft to potentially select a defensive end in the early rounds.

According to CBS Sports, "The Lions were widely expected to target a running mate for Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, whose injury-related absence for much of 2024 left Detroit desperate for sack production. It's unclear which prospect prompted the club's effort to move up from No. 28, but after Penn State's Abdul Carter went third overall to the New York Giants, the following edge rushers came off the board: Mykel Williams (No. 11), Jalon Walker (No. 15), Shemar Stewart (No. 17) and James Pearce Jr. (No. 26). Pearce Jr.'s selection notably came after the Atlanta Falcons dealt a package of future picks, including a 2026 first-rounder, to leapfrog both the Lions and Baltimore Ravens."

Detroit made the decision to pass on other prospects, including Donovan Ezeiruaku. Instead, the team selected defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, as it was a clear position of need.

Holmes finally found their pass-rusher in Hassanein, but he was not chosen until the sixth-round. Holmes noted at the draft he felt peppered with constant questions about the defensive end position.

