Key Matchup Detroit Lions Must Win Against Chicago Bears

The key matchup in Sunday’s NFC North divisional contest between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears centers on Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson squaring off with Bears offensive tackles Darnell Wright and Ozzy Trapilo.

Hutchinson’s relentless motor and ability to win from multiple alignments make him the focal point of the Lions’ defense and the biggest concern for Chicago’s pass-protection scheme.

That concern is justified based on the first meeting between these teams.

Detroit amassed four sacks of second-year quarterback Caleb Williams in the Week 2 game, the most Williams has been sacked in any contest this season. Hutchinson’s ability to collapse the pocket and disrupt Williams’ timing significantly hindered Chicago’s ability to get things going offensively.

On the season, Wright has allowed two sacks, and has committed 11 penalties. Those 11 penalties are the ninth-most among 86 qualified offensive tackles.

The 24-year-old has earned an 82.3 Pro Football Focus overall grade for his efforts this season, including a 75.2 pass-block mark. His PFF overall grade ranks 10th among all offensive tackles.

For all intents and purposes, the Tennessee Volunteers product has enjoyed a productive third campaign in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Trapilo has allowed two sacks on the season, and has earned a PFF pass-block mark of 71.5 for his performance this season. He ended up on the injury report this week with knee and quad injuries, which kept him limited all week in practice. He's officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s divisional contest with Detroit.

He and Wright will certainly be tested in this Week 18 matchup against Hutchinson.

Through 16 games this season, the Lions Pro Bowl EDGE has totaled 13.5 sacks and 92 pressures, the most among all qualified EDGE defenders. Plus, he’s recorded the fourth-best Pro Football Focus overall grade among players at his position (91.5), including the third-best pass-rush mark among EDGEs (91.9).

Yet, his personal success doesn’t make up for the fact that the Lions will be sitting home this postseason.

“I'm blessed for sure, super grateful for those sacks. And yeah, the development has been awesome,” the fourth-year defender said. “You just want to be able to showcase that in the playoffs. As a player, it's your dream really. Balling out in the playoffs kind of really trumps everything.”

In the Lions’ final game of the 2025 season, I believe that Hutchinson will finish with a sack and a pair of QB hits.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI