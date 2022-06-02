Duce Staley Challenges D'Andre Swift

Detroit Lions running backs coach Duce Staley understands just how important running back D'Andre Swift is to the overall success of the offense.

When available, Swift has the ability to break tackles and elude defenders. On any given play, the 23-year-old running back has the ability to run for a touchdown.

Unfortunately, the injury bug has hit early in his young career.

Swift has missed several days of practice the last two years and has missed a total of seven regular season games.

Staley expressed to reporters this week that Swift, along with all members of the roster, being able to battle through minor ailments will help the team out on the football field.

"Injuries happen, but one of the things Swift and I had a conversation about is you’ve got to be able to play through some of these injuries as a running back. We all know there’s a difference between being injured and hurt," Staley said. "As soon as you step in this building as a running back, Day One training camp, you’re not going to feel the same. There will be some things you have to fight through."

Understandably, the majority of professional athletes want to be out on the field playing any chance they get to showcase their skills.

Swift is reportedly embracing the message being given to him by the coaching staff, and has even bulked up physically to potentially give him ample opportunity to rebound from ailments.

"Super positive, and he knows, which is good," Staley said. "Playing running back, you’re going to take your fair share of hits. You're going to give some too. You just have to make sure you protect yourself when it’s the time to protect yourself and then there’s going to be time to put it all out there."

In two seasons, Swift has recorded 1,947 yards from scrimmage and scored 17 total touchdowns.