Inside Allen Park: DJ Chark Is That Fast, Josh Paschal Did Not Participate

Read more on the main takeaways from Detroit Lions' OTA #5 held at the team's practice facility.

The Detroit Lions returned to the field this week for the fifth session of organized team activities.

Head coach Dan Campbell explained the team has been working through situational football ahead of mandatory minicamp next week.

"I think we're trying to hit the really the bulk of our situations. Obviously, you're hitting base. We're in third down right now. We'll hit red zone tomorrow," Campbell explained. "And next week, two minutes. We're already doing some of this stuff. We're not going to worry out goal line or short yards, but just get in what you're going to live in for most of the season -- the criticals. Just get a good baseline for all that. Give us a good foundation and feel good about it."

Campbell continued, "Get the vets to where they'd knock some of the rust off. They know what we're trying to do. Then see if we can start building to develop the young guys. Get that crew from last year a little bit better, get these rookies a little bit better so that when when we put pads on the training camp, we're not starting over from scratch."

Attendance

It appears as if John Penisini is the only player not actually at the Allen Park practice facility this week. It is expected that he will attend minicamp next week.

During the portion of practice open to the media, other players not spotted included T.J. Hockenson, Garrett Griffin, Taylor Decker, Romeo Okwara and Josh Paschal.

Those spotted but not warming up included Jameson Williams, Derrick Deese, James Mitchell, Eric Banks, Jerry Jacobs and Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Austin Bryant was limited in his participation in drills on Thursday.

Jeff Okudah steadily increasing his workload

The young defensive back, who intents to play cornerback for the duration of his career, was more active during the early portion of walkthroughs.

He did not participate in 11-on-11 drills, as Amani Oruwariye and Will Harris remain the first-team cornerbacks.

Aidan Hutchinson gets first team action

Detroit's No. 2 overall pick played on the top two-minute defense alongside Julian Okwara, Charles Harris and Jashon Cornell.

It was nice to see the first glimpse of Hutchinson lining up across from Penei Sewell and Jonah Jackson.

Both Jackson and Frank Ragnow battled Hutchinson with both sides coming out the better for the competitive work during drills.

DJ Chark is that fast

Detroit's free agent signing demonstrated the ability to turn on the after burners, securing receptions from Jared Goff with regularity.

It is the hope that the addition of Chark and rookie Jameson Williams will make the offense that much more explosive and to open up play-action opportunities, which Goff thrives in.

Notable