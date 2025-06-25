Eight Lions on Bubble Who Could Make 2025 Roster
Following the NFL Draft and the following free agency and tryouts, the Detroit Lions currently have 91 players on their roster. With training camp just around the corner, the Lions are looking to pare down their roster to 53 players, with some of the players not making it to stick around on the practice squad.
That leaves the staff with decisions regarding personnel to find the best 53 players to make the Lions roster in time for Week One. These eight players are ones that will factor into that ultimate decision in a few short months.
QB Kyle Allen
Kyle Allen is a seven-year NFL veteran, and he was signed with the Lions in March to provide competition with 2023 3rd round selection Hendon Hooker. Allen is only two years older than Hooker, and has 31 games (with 12 starts) of experience at the NFL level.
Between the signing of Teddy Bridgewater for the NFL Playoffs last season and the signing of Allen this year, the staff is not completely sold on Hendon Hooker. Allen factors into this conversation based on how Hooker’s preseason goes.
With Hooker being a player the Lions spent high draft capital on, it is more likely that Allen would make the roster as a third quarterback, which makes his performance in camp and the preseason (along with Hooker's) one to track.
TE Shane Zylstra
Shane Zylstra has been a longtime Lion, spending time on and off the practice squad with Detroit since 2021. Despite the relatively long career with the Lions, he has mostly stayed mired in a reserve role, with 15 catches in his career.
He was added to the active roster for the rest of the season on November 9 in 2024, but faces more competition this year. The Lions signed Kenny Yeboah in free agency, and the addition of Luke Deal and Zach Horton in undrafted free agency makes his path more difficult. Horton provides the skillset of being an h-back option in college, which was a role that Zylstra filled late in 2024.
WR Jackson Meeks
Jackson Meeks, much like the two names above, is an undrafted free agent. However, he hails from the 2025 class, going undrafted this spring out of Syracuse after limited action with Georgia. He exploded onto the scene with the Orange, posting 78 catches for 1,021 yards, including 21 of his 35 contested targets.
Meeks, much like many of the names in the receiver room, will be battling it out to provide special teams upside and providing a spark in the preseason to convince the Lions to keep him. The position group has an open competition outside of the “big three” of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Tim Patrick.
With Isaac TeSlaa being a third-round selection, he is a safe “lock” for the roster, as well. The rest, however, is a scrap. He faces stiff competition, including former WR groupmate Dominic Lovett from Georgia, whom the Lions spent a draft pick for.
Meeks will be playing to his strengths, with reliable hands (only five drops in 115 targets) and his run-blocking ability, which graded out at 75.5 on PFF.
OL Netane Muti
Netane Muti is a former sixth round selection from Fresno State in 2020, and has started four games while appearing in 22 during his tenure at Denver, Las Vegas, and Detroit. He turned heads in the 2020 NFL Combine, with an impressive 44 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.
However, the Tongan has had one issue in his career, and that is staying healthy. He missed most of his final two seasons of college, only appearing in five games. He was signed to a reserve contract with the Lions last year, but was on injured reserve by August 1.
The Lions have a Frank Ragnow-shaped hole in the interior offensive line, and Muti is a player that can compete for playing time with the Lions. Graham Glasgow received mixed reviews in 2024, Christian Mahogany saw very limited action, and Tate Ratledge, as of this writing, has yet to ink his rookie deal. Muti has more chances to prove his mettle early in camp if Ratledge continues his holdout.
LB Anthony Pittman
Pittman has been with Detroit on-and-off for a long time, much like Zylstra. He joined the Lions in 2019, playing in one game as a rookie. Following a 2020 season that saw him bounce around the practice squad, he then played in every game for the next three years for the Lions.
In 2024, he signed with the Commanders, but was cut in the preseason. He signed with the Jaguars, playing one game, before landing in Detroit again, where he saw three games. Now, he competes with a mostly healthy Lions roster. Malcolm Rodriguez will miss the beginning of the year, and Pittman has the chance for more reps in camp with Alex Anzalone not present.
However, as it always is with linebackers and players competing for spots, Pittman will be tasked with proving his value on special teams again this preseason. This time, the Lions have special teams ace Grant Stuard for him to compete against, making his task harder.
S Ian Kennelly
Kennelly, like Meeks, is a player that went undrafted this spring, and is looking to continue the streak of UDFAs making Dan Campbell’s team. The Grand Valley State product was a local Pro Day star, impressing the Lions at the Allen Park Performance Center.
His knowledge and skills got his tape a second look, and Detroit spent a roster slot on him in undrafted free agency. He faces stiff competition, with the Lions recently being named with the top safety duo in the league. Additionally, Dan Jackson was a player the staff elected to draft, and free agent addition Avonte Maddox will factor in, with a versatile skill set.
Kennelly’s strength is his athleticism (he ranks as a top 100 safety all time in relative athletic score), and if he can fly down the field on special teams, it leaves a spot for the Lions to develop his talent and ease the transition from Division II to the pros. With his athleticism, he might be a player that is scooped up if Detroit tries to sneak him to the practice squad.
DT Brodric Martin
If there was a preseason that is “do or die” for a player, it would be for Martin. Martin was a third-round pick for the Lions in 2023, but enters his third campaign with five games played to his name. Worse yet, Martin was inactive for the final four games in 2024, even with all the injuries piling up.
Martin now faces a room that has first round pick Tyleik Williams and free agent addition Roy Lopez, in addition to returning Mekhi Wingo from injury. Alim McNeill will miss some time, but there are a lot of bodies in that defensive tackle room that Martin has to stand out from.
Fortunately for the Western Kentucky product, there is an extra preseason game that will let him receive extra series. There is no sugar coating it. The pressure has reached a boiling point for Martin. The 2025 preseason is his roster bubble battle.
DB Rock Ya-Sin
Ya-Sin is a former second round pick who has been bouncing around the league for the last six seasons. While he has not lived up to the expectations of a second round pick, Ya-Sin has played in 11 or more games in every season.
Last year, Ya-Sin failed to start a game for the first time in his career. He was on a San Francisco team that was competing with the Lions for most slots on injured reserve, which is a concern. However, the Lions were willing to spend over $1M on the veteran.
He was primarily a special teams player for San Francisco last year, so he will likely compete against Dan Jackson and Kennelly, among others, as Detroit looks to round out their roster. Much like every name on this list, the extra game in the preseason does nothing but help Ya-Sin and these Lions hopefuls.