Lions' 2025 Roster Bubble: Quarterbacks
The Detroit Lions are in good hands with Jared Goff leading the way under center for the foreseeable future.
Seemingly always calm, cool and collected, Goff enters the 2025 season as one of the game's very best signal-callers.
Goff, who inked a four-year, $212 million extension with Detroit last May, is under contract with the Lions through 2028.
The 30-year-old is coming off arguably a career-best campaign in 2024. He led the Lions to a franchise-best 15-2 regular season record, while throwing for a career-high 37 touchdowns and notching career-best marks in completion percentage (72.4) and QBR (68.4).
He's played a pivotal role in “restoring the roar” in Motown and the meteoric rise of the Lions from laughingstocks to legitimate Super Bowl title contenders.
Consequently, he presently has a stranglehold on the starting QB job in Detroit.
There is far less certainty regarding who will back up the veteran passer this upcoming season, though.
Roster bubble
The Lions will head into training camp with two candidates for the backup gig: third-year pro Hendon Hooker and career journeyman Kyle Allen.
Hooker, a third-round pick of the organization in 2023, played in three games in relief of Goff a season ago. It is worth noting, though, that Detroit signed veteran Teddy Bridgewater for insurance at the position in late December last year.
Bridgewater, who had been retired after playing the 2023 season in Detroit, spent the fall coaching his alma mater Miami Northwestern High School. After leading the school to a state championship, he came out of retirement to join the Lions for the stretch run. And when Goff had to sit out a series in the organization's divisional round playoff loss to the Commanders, it was Bridgewater, not Hooker, who subbed in for the starter.
To many fans and pundits alike, the decision to sign Bridgewater – and then to play him instead of Hooker in the playoff game – demonstrated a lack of confidence in the young signal-caller.
Subsequently, Allen should be viewed as a legitimate threat to Hooker for the No. 2 quarterback job. The well-traveled Allen, who's primarily been a backup in his career, has had stops in Carolina, Washington, Houston, Buffalo and most recently, Pittsburgh.
I believe that Allen will give Hooker a run for his money in training camp. Yet, I ultimately believe that Hooker will emerge as the backup to Goff.
I wouldn't be surprised, however, to see the Lions carry three quarterbacks on their season-opening roster, opening up the door for Allen to make the team.