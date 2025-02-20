Eight Wide Receivers Lions Should Watch at NFL Combine
The Detroit Lions' offense is fueled by two solid wide receivers, but depth remains a question heading into 2025.
Amon-Ra St. Brown has earned All-Pro honors in back-to-back seasons and Jameson Williams surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time, but the team has just one other returning option on its active roster currently in Kalif Raymond.
Detroit could make matters easier by re-signing veteran Tim Patrick, who proved to be an excellent fit. However, the team would also benefit from adding young talent to its crop of wideouts.
The Scouting Combine in Indianapolis offers an opportunity for general manager Brad Holmes and the scouting staff to evaluate the best the group has to offer.
Here are eight wide receivers the Lions should watch at the 2025 Scouting Combine, listed in alphabetical order by last name.
Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Ayomanor is a solid all-around receiver prospect who has the intangible traits to test well at the combine. Using his 6-foot-2 frame, he's both agile and physical in the way he plays. He can create separation at the top of the route, while also being an active participant as a run blocker.
There's a lot to like about what he brings to the table, and he projects as a solid No. 2 receiver at the professional level. He doesn't have the top-end burning speed, but his blend of route discipline and physicality translate to success at the next level.
Isaiah Bond, Texas
Bond is a burner. He doesn't have the eye-popping statistics, but does have high-level speed that will allow him to be plenty successful at the NFL level. His build suggests that he could have some issues with physicality, but his short-area speed will help him win in press coverage.
In terms of Combine testing, Bond's physical abilities suggest he'll do quite well. Though he was low-volume at the collegiate level, his quickness and precise route-running bode well for his chances of success as a pro. He has the potential to wow scouts in Indianapolis.
Luther Burden, Missouri
A big-play threat who did a little bit of everything at Missouri, Burden was an instrumental piece in his team's success in the SEC. His breakout year was his sophomore campaign in 2022, when he had 1,212 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 86 catches.
Missouri's offensive production dipped in 2024, and Burden's volume decreased to 61 catches. However, he did have some contributions as a runner as well, and his big-play ability will be highly coveted.
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Considered one of the best pure route-runners in the class by many pundits, Egbuka had a solid collegiate career capped off by a national championship. He was part of some loaded wide receiver rooms with the Buckeyes and always found a way to be a top contributor.
Egbuka had two 1,000-yard seasons in his four years with Ohio State. He has reliable hands and an expansive route tree, and the ability he has to create separation at the stem of his route is impressive.
The wideout was considered as a potential first-round pick in 2023 before electing to stay in school, and will warrant the same consideration after another solid season.
Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
Higgins is an intriguing prospect with ties to new Lions tight ends coach Tyler Roehl, as Roehl comes to Motown after being the assistant head coach and running backs coach at Iowa State. Higgins was super productive for the Cyclones, and has a big frame that fills a need for Detroit.
The 6-foot-3 wideout had 1,183 receiving yards last season for the Big 12 runner-up, displaying a knack for solid route-running with some vertical speed in his game. Additionally, Higgins is a very willing run blocker who is unafraid to mix it up.
Tez Johnson, Oregon
After three solid years at Troy, Johnson transferred to Oregon for the 2023 season and boosted his stock tremendously. He had two exceptional years with the Ducks, including an 898-yard performance as a senior.
Johnson was named the MVP of the Big 10 championship game after hauling in 11 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. He doesn't have the most imposing frame while listed at 5-foot-10, but can burn defenders with his speed and separates easily.
With just under 4,000 receiving yards in his career, Johnson is an explosive threat who should perform well in the Combine setting.
Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
McMillan is widely viewed as the top pass-catcher in the class, and there's plenty of substance to the hype. He carries a massive 6-foot-5 frame and uses every ounce of his physicality to win in contested situations. He's a willing blocker and can dominate his assignments in 1-on-1 situations.
The Arizona product is a textbook 'X' receiver with size and speed. He had back-to-back seasons with over 1,300 yards to finish his collegiate career, and will likely be highly coveted by many NFL teams for meetings in Indianapolis.
Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas
Rounding out this list is one of the more intriguing athletic prospects in this year's crop and a player with Michigan ties. A Hudsonville native, TeSlaa began his career by dominating at D-II Hillsdale before entering the transfer portal and landing at Arkansas.
The wideout had modest production, but what stands out about TeSlaa is his abundance of athletic traits. He excels with the ball in the air, winning 50-50 balls by outjumping cornerbacks and tracking the ball at a high level.
TeSlaa will need some development to fully reach his potential, and is currenty projected to be a day three pick. However, he could really boost his stock by testing well, and could be a solid developmental fit for the Lions, who have traditionally taken chances on athletic players who need some seasoning but also have high ceilings.
More from Lions OnSI: