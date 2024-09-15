Ennis Rakestraw Injured During Warmups, St. Brown Injury Update
The Detroit Lions saw multiple key players go down with injuries throughout Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Most notably, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered an injury that caused him to leave the game on the final drive. Though specifics of the injury are not currently known, coach Dan Campbell offered an optimistic outlook on the All-Pro receiver.
"No, he's alright," Campbell said. "I don't think it's anything long-term, so that's good news."
St. Brown made a valiant effort a week after being held to just three catches. The USC product hauled in 11 passes for 119 yards, taking numerous big hits on catches over the middle.
Meanwhile, the Lions lost cornerback Ennis Rakestraw to a hamstring injury. He was listed as an inactive prior to Sunday's game, which surprised some given his performance throughout training camp as well as him being the first cornerback off the bench in Week 1.
However, Campbell told reporters that the rookie out of Missouri suffered a hamstring injury during pregame warmups that forced the team to list him among the inactives.
"Yeah he was -- it happened in pregame," Campbell said. "It was a little hamstring, I don't know. That happened literally four minutes before we had to turn in the inactives, so we were up against the clock."
When Terrion Arnold briefly left the game with a finger injury, he was replaced by Kindle Vildor.
Linebacker Alex Anzalone was ruled out after taking a hit to the helmet by teammate Derrick Barnes while trying to make a tackle on Baker Mayfield's touchdown run. He was diagnosed with a brain injury, and Campbell did not update his status.
The Lions were already without two players on their defense, as defensive end Marcus Davenport and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu were both dealing with injuries.