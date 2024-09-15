Lions' Studs and Duds: Goff Throws Costly Picks, Offense Sputters
The Detroit Lions more than doubled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive output in terms of total yards.
When the dust settled, however, it was the Buccaneers who escaped Ford Field with a victory. With struggles in the red zone haunting the Lions, missed opportunities were the defining factor. The Lions scored just one touchdown in seven total trips to the red zone and came up empty on their last three drives, each of which ending inside the Buccaneers' 30-yard line.
Here are studs and duds from the Lions' 20-16 loss to the Buccaneers.
STUD: DE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson had a field day early in Sunday's game, as he notched three sacks in the first quarter. His first came at a big juncture, with the Buccaneers driving. Facing a third-and-goal, the Lions' third-year defender got to Baker Mayfield and stripped the ball. Tampa Bay would recover, but it prevented a touchdown and forced them into three points.
Each of the Buccaneers' first three series featured a Hutchinson sack. He became the fourth player since 1994 to tally three sacks in the first quarter of a game, and now has 5.5 sacks on the season.
Hutchinson would add another 1.5 sacks in the second half, finishing with 4.5 and further proving to be a force working on the edge.
DUD: CB Terrion Arnold
Arnold had a difficult day in his second NFL start. He was targeted early and flagged for pass interference working against Mike Evans. The penalty, which occurred near the goal line, gave Tampa Bay good field position on its opening drive.
Arnold left the game briefly with a finger injury and returned with a wrap on his left hand. He committed a facemask penalty later in the game, making it four penalties on him in his first two games.
He also was part of the coverage breakdown on Tampa Bay's first touchdown, which involved Chris Godwin running free down the sideline Arnold was manning. It appeared that the rookie took the deep route, covering Mike Evans. However, a miscommunication resulted in Godwin running uncovered down the sideline.
The Alabama product has plenty of potential, but is still adapting to the way that the NFL game is officiated.
STUD: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
After a quiet game in Week 1, St. Brown bounced back in a big way. He recorded his 16th career 100-yard game with 11 catches for 119 yards. He displayed plenty of toughness in the effort, returning quickly from getting hit hard near the goal line on Detroit's lone touchdown drive.
St. Brown converted multiple third downs, including the third-and-8 that went for 17 yards to put the ball at the Buccaneers' 1-yard line. However, his day ended prematurely when he got banged up on the Lions' final drive and went down after hobbling to the sideline.
DUD: QB Jared Goff
Forced to throw over 50 times, Goff struggled mightily at points throughout Sunday's game. He had two interceptions, including one on his first pass of the game. On that particular play, there appeared to be contact with wide receiver Jameson Williams in what the Lions believed to be a missed penalty call.
However, his third quarter interception was inexcusable as he threw late over the middle of the field. With Tim Patrick running toward the pylon, there was no receiver near the errant throw that was intercepted by Christian Izien in the red zone.
The Lions went 0-for-3 on their final three trips to the red zone, the first of which being his interception. On the second trip, the Lions' fourth-down completion was short of the first down marker. Goff's final pass of the night short-hopped Tom Kennedy, who was well short of the end zone with six seconds remaining in the game.
Goff finished 34-of-55 for 307 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.
STUD: S Brian Branch
Branch delivered a solid performance after some struggles in Week 1. He had a key pass deflection on the first drive that helped keep Tampa Bay out of the end zone.
Later, he delivered the first takeaway of the season for the defense with a leaping interception late in the first half. The play offered one more chance for the offense, though it was ultimately squandered by the gaffe between the offense and the field goal team late in the year.
The Alabama product tied the team-high with six total tackles, with the interception being the fourth of his young career.
DUD: TE Sam LaPorta
The Lions' offense struggled to get the ball in the hands of the talented tight end, as he finished with just two catches for 13 yards in Sunday's game.
LaPorta was struggling to separate at times from the Buccaneers' coverage, as he was held quiet. He did not record a catch in the first half, as both of his grabs came after halftime.
STUD: RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs helped spark the Lions' offense late with a series of key runs. His biggest play came with the Lions facing a fourth-and-1 on their penultimate drive, as he broke free for a 23-yard gain to Tampa Bay's 13-yard line.
The second-year running back showed burst and explosiveness in the second half in key moments. Goff was able to connect with him on seven passes as well. Ultimately, he finished with 20 touches for 106 yards. His backfield counterpart, David Montgomery, scored the team's lone touchdown.