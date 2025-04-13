All Lions

Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw Reacts to Tragic LSU News

LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy has reportedly passed away at the age of 24.

John Maakaron

Former LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) catches a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores
Former LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) catches a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Tragedy has struck the Louisiana State University community and the football world.

According to multiple reports, former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy has passed away at the age of 24.

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw took to social media to share his heartbreak and to remind his followers to "check on your people" after learning of the unfortunate news.

Sports Illustrated explained, "After hauling in 58 passes for 866 yards in 2024 while leading the Tigers in receiving touchdowns (9), Lacy declared for the NFL draft in December. He was then arrested in January after being accused of causing a car crash that killed a 78-year-old man before fleeing the scene. Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle. A grand jury was reportedly set to start hearing evidence of his case on Monday morning."

Louisiana State Police, in a statement regarding the alleged incident, shared, "As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge. Traveling behind the pickup was a 2017 Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento."

The talented wideout played three years at LSU after beginning is collegiate career at Louisiana.

In 2024, Lacy vaulted himself into being a potential first-round NFL draft pick, when he had his best season playing in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

