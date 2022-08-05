ESPN Posts Bizarre Analytical Ranking of Detroit Lions Offensive Line

Almost universally across the league, the Detroit Lions' offensive line has been praised heading into the 2022 NFL season.

"We felt like that was going to be one of our strengths last year and so to have all of those guys together, working together, it does, it give you a lot of confidence," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters this week. "Those guys up front now, they can move some people and they can do some things and they can pass protect, and they work well together. So, yes, it’s a good feeling (that the unit is healthy)."

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

In a recent ESPN analytical ranking, the results indicate something completely different.

According to ESPN's model, all 32 teams' lines were ranked by combining the predicted pass block win rates (PBWR) and run block win rates (RBWR) for this upcoming season, which are based on the past performance of each projected starter over the past two seasons.

Despite many believing that the line could end up being in the top third of the league, ESPN's model ranks the line at No. 26 overall, with a predicted pass block rank of No. 26 and a predicted run block rank of No. 24.

According to the rankings, "After a rough start to his rookie season, Sewell's numbers improved when he moved over to right tackle. His pass block win rate jumped from 82% to 87%, and his run block win rate ticked up from 71% to 73%. Neither right tackle number is elite -- they're both right around average -- but perhaps it suggests what ought to be a slightly brighter forecast for his 2022 season than his numbers in aggregate might indicate."

Despite not playing together last season, the unit has the potential to be quite successful, if they are able to remain healthy.

Frank Ragnow went down with injury early last year and Evan Brown was able to step in and perform admirably. With the progression of Penei Sewell and Jonah Jackson, the talent is on the roster for the unit to meet or exceed expectations, despite the bizarre ranking.

“I would say this is the most talented line I’ve been a part of, 100%. I’m not necessarily a talent evaluator, but we’ve just got a bunch of guys that are smart, confident and athletic. I think our room is a very confident room, talented room, and we all just get along very well," left tackle Taylor Decker said at the start of spring football. "Our camaraderie and cohesiveness as a group is off the charts. It’s incredible.”