Evaluating Detroit Lions' 2021 PFF Grades
The Detroit Lions' 2021 NFL season is all wrapped up.
In the first year under general manager Brad Holmes’ guidance, there were plenty of players who surprised and many who also disappointed.
Pro Football Focus evaluates players all season long, and grades each and every snap for the duration of the NFL season.
Although it is not an exact science, PFF's grades provide a solid gauge on how well or how poorly players performed this year.
Let’s take a look at some of the best-and-worst-graded Lions players, according to PFF.
*Minimum 100 snaps
Top-graded Detroit Lions
1. Frank Ragnow -- 86.7
2. Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 79.9
3. Penei Sewell -- 77.4
4. Craig Reynolds -- 76.5
5. Taylor Decker -- 75.3
6. Romeo Okwara -- 73.3
7. Quintez Cephus -- 71.7
8. Jonah Jackson --70.0
9. Jamaal Williams -- 69.8
10. Charles Harris -- 68.7
Overview
What stands out the most is the lack of defensive players. Only two made the top-10 list, and Okwara was limited to just four games. On top of that, only a few of these names actually played a majority of the season. So, needless to say, some of the Lions’ best players barely even saw the field.
The Lions were already lacking in talent to start the season, and losing some of their top players definitely didn’t help. If there was a silver lining, the injuries did provide some younger players an opportunity to gain experience.
For example, it was great to see Sewell and St. Brown excel in their rookie seasons.
Recommended Lions Articles
Why Dan Campbell Should Call Plays in 2022
The latest Detroit Lions podcast reviews the 2021 season and why Dan Campbell should continue to be the offensive play-caller in 2022.
Predictions: Super Wild Card Weekend
SI All Lions provides its predictions for the Super Wild Card Weekend round of the 2021 NFL playoffs.
Lions' 2021 Season Awards
Read more on the superlatives from the Detroit Lions' 2021 season.
Holmes & Co. will need to continue hitting on their draft picks in order to build this roster into a contender.
Lowest-graded Detroit Lions
1. Derrick Barnes -- 29.9
2. Alex Anzalone -- 34.1
3. Michael Brockers -- 40.5
4. Will Harris -- 41.0
5. Levi Onwuzurike -- 43.1
6. Trinity Benson -- 46.9
7. AJ Parker -- 48.3
8. Ryan McCollum -- 49.5
9. Nick Williams -- 50.3
10. Matt Nelson -- 50.8
Overview
On the opposite end of the spectrum, the lowest-graded list highlighted many defenders and only a few offensive players. Unfortunately, many of these names saw plenty of playing time. These weren’t necessarily reserves.
Despite Barnes being a fan favorite of many and the calling of more snaps for the fourth-round rookie, he struggled in pass-defense situations.
Barnes was actually the second-worst graded off-ball linebacker in the entire NFL for coverage. Only former Lions LB Jahlani Tavai had a worse coverage grade, although Tavai also only played 20 pass-coverage snaps.
It sure looks like Holmes swung and missed on the trade for Benson. The Lions didn’t give up all that much, but Benson’s impact was minimal.
Also, Parker, a slot corner for Detroit this past season, started off the season well, but declined precipitously as the season went on. With his subpar play late in the season, the Lions shouldn’t rule out the possibility of upgrading the position.