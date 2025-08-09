Everything Dan Campbell Said After Lions Game, Morice Norris Injury
Here is everything Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said following the Detroit Lions' second preseason game, which was suspended in the fourth quarter after the injury to safety Morice Norris.
Opening statement:
“I’ll start with this. Obviously thoughts and prayers with Mo Norris. We got some positive information on him. He’s at the hospital, and I’ll just have to leave it at that. Something like that happens, it puts things in perspective. I’m just praying for Mo, I ask that everybody prays for him.”
What the positive news is on Norris:
“He’s breathing. He’s breathing, he’s talking. It’s good. He’s got some movement, and now they’re running more tests.”
On what went into the decision to suspend the game:
“Raheem Morris is a class act. He’s the ultimate class act. We agreed that it just didn’t feel right to finish that game. And that man’s a class act, always has been.”
On the emotions of the injury and that moment:
“Oh, that's an eye-opener. It's just an eye-opener. It hits. It hits a little different and it puts things in perspective. I tell you what. Man, it's a violent game. We love it, but when stuff like this happens, the silver lining is the brotherhood. To see all those guys, from that team, our team kind of come together and everybody is thinking about another player, it just means a lot.”
On what he told the team following the injury:
“No, I just told them to pray for him. Because at that point, we didn't have much. He was breathing, so I shared that and said, 'Please pray for him,' and I told him, 'We're taking knees. We're going to take knees. They are and we are until this thing is over.’”
On Morice Norris the person:
“He's another one of those young guys. We've got some guys that have taken Mo under their wings. Kerby, Branch and those guys. It's like a little brother to them. He's somebody that wants to be a part of that group, comes in, works hard, year two, looking for the growth. And the kid just wants to get better every day. I don't even know what else to say, to be honest with you.”
On if people will be staying with Norris at the hospital:
“We'll have, obviously, some members who are going to stay back. We have some players I know will want to see him and are going to take care of him. I know his mom is with him, which is awesome, good to hear.”