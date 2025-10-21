Everything Lions QB Jared Goff Said After Defeating Buccaneers
Here is a transcript of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's postgame press conference following the team's 24-9 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to move to 5-2 on the season.
On the defensive effort today despite multiple injuries:
“Yeah, it was awesome. It really was. I kind of gave them three at the end of the half so they really only had the one touchdown drive. Seeing those guys step up, it’s so fun. Guys that they’re getting maybe their first opportunity or another opportunity once their career has gone a little bit longer. To see how hard they play and how much they want it, how much they’re savoring it and getting after it, it’s awesome. It brings everyone along. I thought our defense played well but those DBs were flying around and really showed up.”
On what he attributes to not losing two consecutive games in three years and bouncing back well from losses:
“Being a pretty good team and having good resiliency, good adversity-fighting strengths. We’ve got a really strong group and I don’t think one win ever gets us down and we know we have to respond and did today.”
On the performance of RB Jahmyr Gibbs today:
“Yeah, I think we’ve just been really close on a few things and you saw some of them pop today. I say that and there’s still like a few where you’re like, ‘Man we were like that close to another one popping and being there.’ Yeah, Jahmyr played well, he played really well. Getting that guy in space is a dangerous thing for defenses. They want to play man coverage, go ahead and put a linebacker on him and good luck.”
On Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs having the two fastest runs in the League:
“I’m third? Those really long ones are fun to watch and I feel like I got the best seat in the house just to like see him hit the hole and then just like take off. I don’t know how many safeties in the League could catch him. So as soon as he gets there, it’s over. He’s gone. It felt like last year, the Titans run, the 70-yard run, it was very similar where it’s just like him on the safety and then it’s over. But it’s pretty cool. He’s dang fast and it’s fun to watch.”
On what this game does for the team going into the Bye week:
“Yeah, nice little break. 5-2 is a good spot to be. Coming off that I think we got Minnesota first. So good division game – am I wrong? I think I’m right. So yeah, we’ll come back rested and ready to go for that one. There was a handful of things in this game that we got to clean up and work on and find a way to improve on. Certainly, offensively I don’t think tonight was up to our standards. Now, that’s not going to take away from the enjoyment of the win but at the same time, there’s a lot of things to fix right now that we need to be on top of, and we will be. We’ll be fine.”
On the excitement of having players return from injury soon:
“Yeah, it’s huge. It’s nice. Whoever ends up coming back, we’ll obviously welcome them, but I thought tonight was a good testament to (it) doesn’t matter who’s out there to some extent. We got a lot of good players in a lot of good spots. A lot of guys stepped up today on all phases. It was great. But yes it would be nice to get some of those guys back that are our studs and watch them fire around again.”
On the reasoning behind being 9-2 in his career as a starter on Monday Night Football:
“I don’t know. I’ve been on some pretty good teams and had some pretty good success. Wins gets attributed to the quarterback stat a lot but it’s really a team stat. It’s cool, it is cool. But I feel like our team shows up in primetime regardless – Monday Night, Sunday Night, Thanksgiving. Anytime we’re – it feels like that is kind of our nature. Do we win all of them? No, but we’re dang good on primetime and it’s fun to play in front of a pretty big crowd.”
On players being able to step in for injuries and perform well:
“It’s so cool, it really is cool and it’s cool for me to see. These are guys that you know have been on scout team against me for certainly all of this year, training camp, and even parts of last year. Then seeing them get a chance in a game and do their thing and play well and make big tackles and made big stops. It’s awesome. It’s fun. It’s really cool. I’m proud of all those guys for stepping up the way they did.”
On what the offensive struggles against the Buccaneers:
“They’re good, they’re dang good. I think their defense is hard to plan for, regardless of how good your offense is. I say that, still saying that there was a lot that we left out there. I was really, really disappointed in how we handled a lot of those turnovers in plus territory. We should have blown that game open, really. We didn’t. We let them hang around and our defense kept standing up for us. That was great, but there’s some of those moments and situations that we need to get better at. We have to and we will. I’m not worried about that. We got the right group and the right guys to know what needs to be done. Some urgency in some of those spaces that need to improve.”
On how high the bar is set for the offense despite the struggles:
“It’s an ugly 24 and we’ll take it. I think so. I think our bar is so high. We got such good players, we got such a good O-line, I like to think I do a pretty good job, we got such great skill players. We expect more of ourselves when our defense is playing that well. I say that, like of course we’re happy with the win, but getting the ball in plus territory that many times, we need to get points out of it and we weren’t good enough in that section today.”