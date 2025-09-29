Everything Lions QB Jared Goff Said After Win Over Browns
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff piloted his team to a third-straight win.
It wasn't Goff's most efficient performance, as he completed 16-of-27 passes for two touchdowns and an interception. However, he made timely throws and helped keep the offense on schedule in their 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Here is a transcript of Goff's postgame press conference following the team's win.
On Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown’s performance:
“He’s playing well. Would’ve loved to get him more involved a little bit today, but just the way the game worked. Yeah, had those two touchdowns – the second one he really had to work for, the first one was kind of a freebie and him and I will both take those.”
On if this was a great example of a complementary win:
“Sure, I think Dan (Campbell) said it great after the game. Good, yeah we are going to be happy, but we can be so much better, certainly offensively. The defense played outstanding, right? That is a good defense and they do present a lot of problems. If you take away Kalif (Raymond)’s punt return, we scored 27 points. That’s not like I’m saying that’s good enough because today there were a lot of little things that could’ve been better. It’s still a winning performance and enough to get the W. I’m proud of our guys for fighting through some of that little adversity early on.”
On the lack of connection with WR Jameson Williams today:
“I think we would love to go to him as much as possible – he’s as good of a player as there is in this League. I don’t think it was that this game was something different. He was open on some of them, he was covered on some of them. I made a really poor decision on the interception that had nothing to do with getting him the ball. I saw it poorly and got pretty reckless there – one I’d like back. I thought Jamo did fine. He had a couple drops there – he’s so steady-eddy throughout the week now. I’ve got no reservations with him at all. He’s as good as they get in our League, he can score from anywhere and going to keep believing in him no matter what. And like you said I missed him on a handful too. I know he really had the one drop, but I did miss him on quite a few.”
On the offensive line not allowing Browns DE Myles Garrett to get a sack:
“He’s as good as they get. He’s a Hall of Fame player and we’ve got two really good tackles, though. I thought (Taylor Decker) Deck and Penei (Sewell) – he lined up on the left a lot more so Deck had to deal with him a lot more, but they were both incredible. They both played really well and that dude is a handful. We had a plan for him, but for a lot of the time they were on their own with him and I thought they handled it well. The rest of their D-line is really good, too. I thought our interior protected really well. Again, zero sacks, we didn’t have any.”
On if today’s performance answers critics’ questions:
“Don’t care. If anyone has questions, keep them coming. We don’t care.”
On changing the play at the line on the second touchdown:
“Yeah, it’s a pressure they have that they brought before. I recognized it and checked it – rewind to the previous series, I made a check that put (Sam) LaPorta on Myles (Garrett) which is really ill-advised, which is on me and why he was able to hit me as the ball came out. That wasn’t what we wanted to do, so we get a similar look on the next drive and (Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint scored.”
On how nice it is to have a good offensive line:
“It’s huge. We have two first-round tackles who are studs and at the top of the League at their position and being able to – obviously have a plan for a guy like Myles (Garrett) or any of their other defensive linemen is important and we had a plan. Being able to leave those guys on an island – you have to.”
On what Lions WR Kalif Raymond means to the franchise:
“He’s amazing. He’s one of those heartbeat guys for us – kind of does everything right, every day. He’s a great guy to be around, is a mentor and a role model for a lot of these guys. I love having him as a teammate, he’s incredible, he breathes life into people. It’s fun seeing him succeed like that and have those moments but it’s not surprising, he’s a stud and I hope he keeps doing it.”