Expect 'Bigger Role Robertson' to Play With Swagger For Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson is a player the coaching staff wanted to get more playing time.
With the defense playing so much in base coverage, the talented defender was not seeing the field as much as the coaching staff would have liked the first three games of the 2025 season.
Second-year cornerback Terrion Arnold is dealing with growing pains, leaving the 27-year-old primed for an expanded role the next handful of games in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.
Robertson does not lack any confidence, as he expressed to reporters that each time he is given any sort of opportunity, he kicks the door down and succeeds.
"Whenever opportunity presents itself for me, man, if I'm being honest, I always kicked the door in," said Robertson. "Each and every time. Every time an opportunity presented itself for me, I always kick the door in. I just kind of practice each and every day, man. Helping younger guys also helped myself, because I'm still an open book. I'm still learning.
"That's why I call myself little fish. Because I still got room to improve. Still got room to elevate, you know? So I just come in here every day and try to try to improve," Robertson commented further. "If I make mistakes, I try to learn from them. And once I go out that game day, I try to be crisp. I know it's not going to be perfect. But, I try to do my best to help the team. I just try to be a great teammate overall."
Detroit's roster takes their lead from head coach Dan Campbell, who preaches grit and swagger regularly when he addresses the team.
When asked what the team's identity was, Robertson shared just how important passion and grittiness is valued in the organization.
"Because of our leader, you know, Dan (Campbell). He emphasized grit, swagger, you know what I'm saying? That hard-nosed football," said Robertson. "If you ain't got passion, I mean, if you're not passionate, man, you ain't got that swagger and you ain't gritty, you don't belong here.
"He knows the ceiling for us," Robertson added. "But like I said, we're going to continue getting better each and every week, man. That's the goal. That's the main goal is to get better each and every week."
The former Las Vegas Raiders defensive back garnered a significant amount of attention for effectively shutting down Vikings recevier Justin Jefferson in Week 18 last season.
If given the opportunity to play more on the outside, the team expects a cornerback who can make plays and compete all throughout a 60-minute game.
"Bigger role Robertson, man. When I'm out there, I play with a lot of passion. Especially when I'm on the road," said Robertson. "I put a lot of passion, because it's a gift and a blessing to be able to be on the field, be a part of this great team and great organization.
"To one step on the field, just expect a lot of energy, a lot of passion. And even, if and when I make a play, it's going to get even worse. So, just just expect a lot of swagger. That's something that I bring. I feel like I bring it to the table -- a lot of swagger and a very confident individual."