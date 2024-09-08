Bold Prediction: Lions Terrion Arnold Records Pick-Six Against Rams
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has the potential to make an immediate impact in Aaron Glenn's aggressive defense.
With a revamped defensive line, the No. 24 overall pick can be opportunistic and take calculated risks against veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.
In front of a raucous crowd at Ford Field, Arnold will step in front of a pass, in the first half, intended for one of Stafford's receivers and finds daylight to scamper all the way into the end zone.
Detroit's coaching staff and secondary have kept each other accountable with a fine book that includes push ups for making football mistakes or behavior detrimental to the team, including if a cell phone goes off during a meeting.
"They do a great job in our meetings. If we see a play, we have to communicate right then," Arnold told reporters this week. "And we also have this thing called a fine book, so I mean it's just about holding each other accountable. It's just one of those things like, if you mess up on this play, hey, we all calling you out on this. And it just kind of jells with our chemistry and it jells with us seeing different looks and things."
Detroit's coaching staff, including defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend, have been strict in enforcing fineable offenses, including loafing or fundamental mistakes.
"So I mean they do a very, very good job of just trying to make it intense and I mean, it's kind of becoming muscle memory," said Arnold. "So even in the game, if I see a ball on the ground and you just pick it up, it might just happen to be a fumble and you think it's an incompletion. So just trying to reiterate muscle memory."
Arnold finished the 2023 season at Alabama with five interceptions, 63 total tackles and 17 passes defended and in 14 games.
