August 22, 2021
Video: Unfortunate Brawl Occurs at Heinz Field

A very unfortunate video has surfaced of a brawl at Heinz Field.
The NFL may have a growing problem on its hands. 

Since the start of the 2021 preseason, there have been numerous brawls filmed and posted to social media, oftentimes involving numerous fans.

In another viral video that surfaced following the Steelers' 26-20 victory over the Detroit Lions, fans in attendance were caught scrapping in the stands. 

It appears that a verbal altercation escalated into a full fight in the stands at some point during the Steelers' first home game of the preseason at Heinz Field Saturday.

A video captured a female fan engaging in a verbal altercation with a male fan. The scene then escalates, as the female proceeded to slap him across the face. 

The scene became ugly, as the male fan retaliated and began throwing punches, including striking the female fan. A male figure then came to her aid during the verbal altercation.

While the Lions rested many of their starters, the Steelers did not. The Steelers' offense, led by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, was able to build a 20-point lead at the half, and was able to hold on for the six-point victory.  

