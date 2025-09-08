Fans React to Lions' Opening Loss: 'Throw The Tape Away'
The Detroit Lions' regular season opener was underwhelming for a fan base eager to watch this year's edition of Dan Campbell's team.
Traveling to Lambeau Field, the Lions started slowly on both sides of the ball and were unable to generate much in the way of positive momentum. Ultimately, a mix of untimely mistakes and sloppy performance spelled doom for a team that is believed to be a Super Bowl contender.
Detroit lost its season opener to the Green Bay Packers, 27-13, to fall to 0-1 on the season in 2025.
Green Bay scored on each of its first three possessions, including a touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Tucker Kraft to open the scoring. Meanwhile, the Lions managed just a field goal on two trips to the red zone in the first half, with the second ending in a Jared Goff interception.
The Packers took a 17-3 lead into the break, but the Lions cut into it on their first second half possession. Jake Bates connected on his second field goal attempt to cut the lead to 11, then appeared to get closer thanks to a diving interception by Brian Branch that turned into a pick-six.
However, Branch's interception and subsequent return were negated by a defensive holding penalty on cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. The Lions were backed up in their own territory on their ensuing possession and were forced to punt from the end zone.
A big return by the Packers set up another touchdown, and Green Bay would add a late field goal to extend their lead to 27-6. The Lions' offense woke up late in the game, as Goff found rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa for the first score of the season with under a minute to play in the game.
The Lions finished with 246 yards of total offense, while the Packers mustered 266 yards. One of the main differences in the game was the difference in execution in the red zone, as the Packers scored three touchdowns in five trips while the Lions scored one in four trips.
Additionally, Goff was sacked four times while Packers quarterback Jordan Love was not sacked. The Lions struggled to get pressure on the Utah State product all throughout Sunday's game.
The nature of the loss, especially the Lions scoring 13 points in their first game under new offensive coordinator John Morton, frustrated the fan base throughout Sunday.
