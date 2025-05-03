Film Review: What Lions Are Getting in New OL Tate Ratledge
New Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge is a relentless attacker with a mean streak that fuels him.
The Georgia offensive lineman who played over 2,000 snaps in his five years, Ratledge has a wealth of experience amidst multiple styles. In 2024, the Bulldogs ran 55 percent zone and 34 percent gap, meaning he has experience with both styles in the run game.
Ratledge was also an efficient run blocker, giving him a sturdy background with proven experience. As a result, he seems to be a natural fit for a Lions team that traded up to select him in the second-round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Here are three takeaways and a prediction for Ratledge's initial role with the Lions following a review of his film at Georgia.
Athletic and agile
Ratledge had an elite relative athletic score of 9.96, which ranks eighth among 1,736 offensive guards evaluated since 1987. This takes into account all of his physical testing over the course of the NFL Combine and his Pro Day during the pre-draft process.
This athleticism translates to his on-field play. He isn't the smoothest mover, but he is efficient in the way he takes combo blocks to the second level. On the snap, Ratledge maintains good pad level and most often throws the first punch, though he doesn't over-extend or put himself at a disadvantage from a leverage standpoint.
Ratledge is keen on striking under his assignment's shoulder pad to create leverage, then driving his feet. His overall mobility was somewhat limited by ankle surgery that he underwent following an injury against Kentucky in September, but he was still very effficient in handling his assignments even post injury.
Standing nearly 6-foot-7, Ratledge is bigger than the average guard and as a result has to work hard to gain an advantage when he pulls. However, because he is rather fleet of foot, this doesn't create much of a problem.
Ratledge should have little trouble adapting to Detroit's gap-scheme rushing attack, as his athleticism and agility paired with his imposing frame make him an ideal fit for the system.
Pass protection
Ratledge's tape is quite complete, as he can more than handle his own as a pass protector. As mentioned earlier, his size makes it tough for him to get lower than his assignment. However, he makes up for this sort of disadvantage with how well he uses his hands in pass protection.
The first thing that stands out is that he rarely over-extends his hands. He doesn't pull his arms back too tight, but he also avoids losing his balance by stretching his arms out too far. In doing this, he protects his base and keeps his weight back, which prevents defenders from getting under his frame and blowing past him.
When Ratledge does get beat initially, he's able to re-center and adjust his hands in order to get back into the battle. His balance and hand placement are rarely off-target, as he is able to hand just about every move thrown at him from the interior.
The numbers match the eye test, as he allowed just one sack and seven total pressures last season. Because of how well he moves, he should be able to handle NFL pass-rushers at a high level.
Finishing plays
Ratledge referred to himself as having a "dirtbag" mentality during his press conference following the draft. This term is an affectionate one designed to describe players who play with relentless effort and a desire to win every rep, and that's exactly how Ratledge operates.
Because he moves well, he's able to be an impact downfield blocker. He truly finishes plays. Whether in the screen game or on runs, his jersey can be seen flying down the field looking for another defender to latch onto.
Ratledge shows very little hesitation in passing off assignments in search of his next target. On pass plays, he stays patient on stunts without being too passive and giving up pressures. If he passes off a defender, he's quick to strike first against the defender trying to cross his face.
When he's a combo blocker, Ratledge drives to the second level. He's quick to lower his shoulder pad, then latches with his hands to drive the defender.
Initial role
The Lions return four of their five starters from a season ago, with the lone departure being right guard Kevin Zeitler. Ratledge played most of his collegiate snaps at right guard, and as a result could be a natural fit to slot right in and replace Zeitler.
It won't be a guarantee that he starts right away, as 2024 sixth-rounder Christian Mahogany impressed in his two starts last season. Detroit also draft Miles Frazier in the fifth-round, and as a result there will be competition for the available spot.
Ratledge has the upside to start right away, and should be firmly in the mix. His tape suggests that the physicality and uptick in competition won't be too much for him to handle right away, and he could be a serviceable right guard right away for Detroit.