By the Numbers: Lions' 2025 Draft Class
The Detroit Lions' 2025 draft class is full of different styles of players.
General manager Brad Holmes loaded up on trench talents with two additions apiece on the offensive and defensive line. Rounding out the class were a pair of wide receivers in different molds and a smart safety with special teams experience.
Here is one defining stat for each of the Lions' seven draft picks. All stats are from the 2024 season unless noted otherwise.
Tyleik Williams: 88.6 run defense grade
Williams has the billing of being one of the best run-defending interior linemen in the entire class, and his Pro Football Focus grade in that aspect of the game reflects that. He's a versatile defender who can line up in multiple different spots along the defensive line, and he uses his size to impact opposing run games.
The Ohio State product projects as an instant rotational contributor for Detroit's defense, with the best role likely to be a designated spot in early, run-first downs. DJ Reader and Roy Lopez are both veteran options ahead of him at nose tackle, but Williams is athletic enough to play the three-technique.
Williams can still develop as a pass-rusher, and if he does, that will give him the opportunity to contribute in rush packages and potentially work his way into an every down role. His versatility gives the Lions options for his future, and he can be impactful in multiple ways for Detroit in 2025 and beyond.
Tate Ratledge: 9.96 relative athletic score
Tightrope ankle surgery limited Ratledge in 2024, but he healed up and showed off just how athletic he is relative to his position with his performance throughout the pre-draft circuit. The end result was a relative athletic score of 9.96, which ranks eighth among all offensive guards evaluated since 1987.
This level of athleticism is special for the five-year Georgia product, and he has above-average size for the guard position at nearly 6-foot-7. He uses his frame to generate power, and as a result, can be a mauler for Detroit's run-first offensive scheme.
Ratledge ran sub-five seconds in the 40-yard dash as part of a solid performance at the combine and his Pro Day, and the Lions are hoping to unlock all that comes with his athletic potential.
Isaac TeSlaa: 14.03 yards average depth of target
TeSlaa is a long, athletic wide receiver who has good speed. Because of his ability to stretch the field, he could wind up being a vertical threat for the Lions' offense. Though he did not have eye-popping statistical production at Arkansas, the way they did use him could offer a glimpse into his future with the Lions.
The Michigan native had 11 targets between zero and nine yards from the line of scrimmage and nine targets beyond 20 yards. He has the ability to go up and high-point the ball, which will make him a threat on deep balls, and can make defenders miss when corralling short passes.
Because his workload was relatively limited, the Lions will have some talent to unpack. However, he's shown that he can separate on deep throws, and with his size and speed it wouldn't be surprising to see the Lions make an effort to tap into his ability on vertical routes.
Miles Frazier: Zero sacks allowed in 2024
Fraazier slipped into the late fifth-round of the draft, and the Lions didn't hesitate to move up 11 spots to go get him. Now, the team gets one of the most productive pass-protectors at the collegiate level last season.
On 545 pass-protection snaps last season at LSU, Frazier allowed just 13 pressures and zero sacks. As a result, he earned an 88.0 pass-blocking grade via PFF which was among the best in the country.
Another intriguing element of Frazier's background is the fact that he has started games at four of the five possible offensive line positions. Detroit will have options on how to best utilize him, though his extensive background at guard suggests that's where he'll be best at the NFL level.
Ahmed Hassanein: 35 career tackles for loss
Hassanein is still relatively new to the game of football, having started playing in 2019. Still, he was incredibly productive at Boise State with 35 career tackles for loss, including 33 over the last two seasons.
He was a defensive anchor for a Bronco team that earned the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff and a first-round bye. He notched 12.5 sacks in 2023 and followed that with 9.5 in 2024, so there is plenty of pass-rush ability with this sixth-round pick.
Hassanein will need to refine some of his technique in order to be effective at the NFL level, as the jump from the Mountain West Conference to the professional level will likely cause growing pains. However, there's no doubting the legitimacy of his production and how that could translate to a strong future with some growth.
Dan Jackson: 568 career special teams snaps
Jackson's overall body of work defensively is still relatively limited, as he has just one year of full-time starting experience. However, the former walk-on has plenty of experience working on special teams, and this could be a huge separator in his quest to make the roster.
Holmes cited Jackson's special teams experience as a key appealing trait in the evaluation process. With the Lions' affinity for players who can impact the game in this aspect, he could certainly find his way into a role as a core teamer.
That's not to say Jackson won't ever have a role on defense, as the depth behind starters Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch remains very young as a whole. With a strong training camp, Jackson could play himself into an opportunity where he's just one unfortunate injury away from significant playing time.
Dominic Lovett: 15 missed tackles forced
Rounding out Detroit's class is a shifty slot receiver in Lovett, who unlocked a new level of his game in his final year. After 11 missed tackles forced combined in his first three seasons, he had the extra gear in 2024 by forcing 15 missed tackles.
Because Lovett is a smaller target, he'll likely have his biggest role contributing out of the slot. With Amon-Ra St. Brown owning that role, he will have a steep journey toward playing time right away in his career. However, this missed tackle ability could set him up for an opportunity to work in the return game.
If Lovett is unable to assert himself as a returner, perhaps he could create an opportunity as a gunner on coverage teams. He does have some versatility, and could wind up being a gadget player for Detroit's offense in due time.