Lions Free Agent Cornerback Could Be Secret Weapon For Defense

The signing of free agent cornerback Roger McCreary has the potential to pay more dividends than many are currently expecting.

With the departure of Amik Robertson to the Washington Commanders, a void was left in the slot cornerback position.

McCreary has bounced around the league, but if defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard can unlock his full potential, the team will solidy even more a secondary that has struggled with consistency the past couple of seasons.

ESPN NFL analyst Benjamin Solak recently reported on his thoughts heading into the 2026 season. The addition of the former second-round pick is intended to complement Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed, who are expected to be starters.

"When we look back at the most important offseason move that didn't get discussed at the time (think linebacker Zack Baun to the Eagles or defensive tackle DeMarcus Lawrence to the Seahawks), we will highlight cornerback Roger McCreary to the Lions. He was traded from a sleepy Titans team to the Rams midseason but then failed to see major action after a hip injury a few weeks later. McCreary has inside/out versatility on a Lions team that needs more reliable coverage players."

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Ennis Rakestraw also has the potential to compete for playing time in Sheppard's defense. Health will be a huge factor for the third-year defensive back, as he has not been able to see the field much to start his career.

Dan Campbell explained to reporters at OTAs that he likes the current cornerbacks room and feels the competition this spring and summer will be fierce.

"I like that room. I mean, we’ve got (Cornerback D.J.) Reed, we’ve got (Khalil) Dorsey, we’ve got (Roger) McCreary, we drafted (Keith) Abney, who knows? He's a rook, we'll see. I mean we’ve got a number of guys in there, and also we got (Ennis) Rakestraw and we got (Terrion) Arnold," said Campbell. "So, you just mentioned those first two and I understand, but I mean that's a good room, man. There's some thick competition in there. We got a veteran guy in Reed, man. He's done a lot, played a lot. So, it'll be good, I mean, anything can happen.”

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