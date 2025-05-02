Five EDGE Rushers Lions Could Sign Before Training Camp
The Detroit Lions could still be on the lookout for an EDGE to work opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
Detroit added rookie Ahmed Hassanein in the sixth-round of the NFL draft, but without another significant addition the team will likely pair Marcus Davenport with Hutchinson to begin training camp.
With training camp just over two months away, the Lions still have plenty of time to try and add a competitor for the defensive end competition. Several intriguing veterans are still available.
Here are five EDGE rushers the Lions could still look to target before training camp.
Za'Darius Smith
The Lions acquired Smith at the trade deadline to help the pass-rush with Hutchinson out for the season. He was serviceable in the games he played for Detroit, recording 40 pressures and four sacks.
Smith was released by the team prior to the start of free agency, as general manager Brad Holmes admitted that his current contract was too expensive to keep him on. However, Holmes also said that the team was open to a potential reunion.
The veteran had nine combined sacks between his time in Cleveland and Detroit last season, and still could be productive in 2025. A reunion with Smith would elevate the competition at the position at the very least.
Matt Judon
A Michigan native who played at Division II Grand Valley State, a return home could reviatlize Judon after a down 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons. He's a four-time Pro Bowl selection with 72 career sacks over nine seasons.
The veteran remains unsigned heading into the offseason program, and there may be concerns about his ability to be more than a designated pass-rusher. He could rediscover some of the magic that helped him earn 15.5 sacks in 2022, but an injury the following season and then a quiet 2024 are cause for concern.
If Judon was able to find that groove again, he would be a really nice find for Detroit in the offseason. However, heading into his age-33 season, it's uncertain if he truly will get back to that level.
Von Miller
A former Super Bowl MVP, Miller was released by the Bills at the conclusion of the 2024 season. An eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time Super Bowl champion, he would bring a serious winning pedigree to a Detroit team looking to get over the final hump on their journey to a championship.
After a 2023 season in which he did not have a sack, Miller recorded six sacks in 2024. He's 36 and doesn't have the same explosiveness that made him one of the game's elite players earlier in his career, but could still provide a productive presence for Detroit's defense.
Preston Smith
Smith is another veteran free agent who is looking to get back to performing at a high level. He recorded 4.5 sacks last season while playing for Green Bay and Pittsburgh. Just one year prior, he was very productive and notched eight sacks, so there's optimism that he can get back to that level.
Durability has never been a concern for Smith, as he has played at least 16 games in every single season. As a result, he would be a reliable veteran for the group as well as a steady veteran presence. He may not be the desired elite option, but would be a player the team could count on to contribute.
Dawuane Smoot
Smoot got to the precipice of the Super Bowl last season, as he was a member of a Bills team that lost in the Conference Championship to Kansas City. As a rotational defender, Smoot was steady against the run even though he had just 1.5 sacks last season.
The veteran defender's best season came in 2021, where he had six sacks for the Jacksonville Jaguars. While he doesn't have the flashiest stat lines, Smoot would be a good compliment to Hutchinson and the rest of the room by offering a steady edge-setting presence against the run.