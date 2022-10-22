Jack Fox Will Become NFL’s Highest-Paid Punter

The Detroit Lions are rewarding one of the game’s top punters.

According to the NFL Network, Fox is signing a three-year contract extension that makes him the highest compensated punter.

It is being reported that Fox is set to earn $3.775 million annually, with $7.5 million in guaranteed money.

The talented punter was set to become a restricted free agent following the conclusion of his current deal, but will now be in the fold for the foreseeable future.

Fox has punted 16 times for the Lions this season, averaging 48.8 yards a punt. It's currently the ninth-best yards-per-punt average in the NFL.

He's also recorded a net average of 43.5 yards per punt, the eighth-best mark in the league.

Fox, who was an undrafted free-agent acquisition of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, was signed to the Lions' practice squad that same season.

The Rice University product did not play right away in Detroit. However, since 2020, he has been an elite special teams performer for the Lions.

In 2020, Fox's first NFL season, he finished second in the entire league in net punting, with an average of 44.8 net yards per punt. He also amassed 49.1 yards per punt, the third-best average in the NFL for the season. Those two marks were also good for Lions franchise records.

Additionally, he earned a trip to the Pro Bowl, as the result of his efforts.

Then, a season ago, he put together another productive campaign, averaging 49.2 yards per punt and a net average of 42.3 yards.

Fox will get his next chance to showcase his punting prowess Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

