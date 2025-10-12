5 Lions Who Must Step Up Against Chiefs
On Sunday evening, the Detroit Lions get their highly-anticipated rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.
These two organization's have been some of the most dominant forces in their own conferences in recent years. Now, they have the chance to face off again in primetime.
That said, the Lions have their own adversity, being down multiple starters and contributors, including their top two left tackles and outside corners.
Without further ado, here are five Lions who must step up in order for Detroit to expand its winning streak to five games.
Amik Robertson, CB
Robertson is a player who was already fighting for outside corner reps, with the Louisiana Tech product being mentioned as one to monitor prior to injuries occurring. The cornerback was relied upon at outside corner last week, and now it is more imperative for him to have lockdown coverage.
Terrion Arnold is out, and that puts the Lions in serious danger against Patrick Mahomes.
While the Chiefs' receiving room does not have a Ja’Marr Chase, who burned Robertson last week, there is still ample talent in KC. The Lions need Robertson at the top of his game on Sunday.
Rock Ya-Sin, CB
Ya-Sin is a player who will be slotting in for Arnold’s injury-vacant role, likely on the outside. With the Lions down Arnold and D.J. Reed, the “next man up” becomes the former second-rounder.
Ya-Sin played 16 snaps out wide at corner in the first four contests of the season, but was in that position 25 times last week. He will see an expanded workload against Kansas City, and must be ready to perform.
Isaac TeSlaa, WR
TeSlaa will likely see an extended role against the Chiefs, with normal WR3 and punt return man Kalif Raymond remaining on the injury report as questionable.
The Arkansas product had his second career touchdown last Sunday, and also his first catch with two hands.
With the Lions likely reducing Raymond’s role due to a neck injury, there is ample room for the third-round selection to get his foot in the door in the slot.
Dan Skipper, OT
Skipper, the cult hero of Detroit, remains with the Lions and is being called upon again. After the Lions released Skipper during initial roster cuts, they brought him back to their practice squad.
With Taylor Decker’s nagging injury sticking around and Giovanni Manu’s knee injury requiring an IR stint, Skipper has inherited the starting role.
Goff’s blindside will now be managed by one of Motown’s favorite players.
Skipper gets the tall task of blocking Kansas City’s George Karlaftis. Karlaftis is tied with Aidan Hutchinson for the most forced pressures in the NFL this season, and the Purdue product is facing the third-string left tackle.
Skipper must make Karlaftis earn the pressures. The last thing the Lions need is Goff being on the injury report next week due to a missed block.
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB
With the Lions’ defense missing both starting corners, and both of Detroit's starting safeties, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, appearing on the injury report, the pressure is extraordinary on the unit.
With Kansas City's willingness to air the ball out, the danger is that the game becomes a shootout. Enter Jahmyr Gibbs.
Gibbs can help the Lions keep their own defense off the field as much as possible, with his threat as a runner and a pass-catcher well-documented. If the Chiefs want to make this a track meet, the former Alabama back can be the player who slows the game’s tempo.
Gibbs has been productive in his last few contests, finishing 15 yards shy of 100 total yards on the day in each of his last three games.
If he can produce a special performance and flirt with the 120-total yard mark, the Lions' chances improve drastically.