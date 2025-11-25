Lions Snap Counts Against Giants Reveal Uptick For Rookies

The Detroit Lions managed to avoid an upset Sunday, defeating the New York Giants 34-27 in overtime.

Though Detroit sputtered for much of the game, they were able to make enough plays in crunch time to escape with their seventh win of the season and stay in the NFC North race.

Here is a breakdown of the Lions’ snap distribution, with analysis on what this could mean for the team moving forward.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff — (68) 100%

Goff struggled with some interior pressure in Sunday’s game, but was calm and collected in clutch moments. He led two quick drives, one at the end of the half and one at the end of regulation, that resulted in crucial points.

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs — (50) 74%

David Montgomery — (23) 34%

Jacob Saylors — 20 special teams snaps (62%)

Sione Vaki — 20 special teams snaps (62%)

Once again, the Lions leaned much more heavily on Gibbs than Montgomery. It was for good reason, as Gibbs finished averaging over 14 yards per carry and with 264 all-purpose yards. In an ideal world, the Lions would like a more even split, but Gibbs was on such a heater that it was impossible to take the ball out of his hands.

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown — (66) 97%

Jameson Williams — (66) 97%

Isaac TeSlaa – (28) 41% — Nine special teams snaps (28%)

Kalif Raymond — (27) 40% — Eight special teams snaps (25%)

Dominic Lovett — Two special teams snaps (6%)

TeSlaa continues to see an uptick in snaps with LaPorta sidelined, and out-repped Raymond for the first time in a game where both were healthy. Williams was held without a catch for the second time this season despite playing all but two snaps.

Tight ends

Brock Wright — (60) 88% — Six special teams snaps (19%)

Anthony Firkser — (3) 4% — Seven special teams snaps (22%)

Ross Dwelley — (2) 3% — 11 special teams snaps (34%)

The Lions have deviated away from the two-tight end personnel packages that were a staple with LaPorta healthy. Though there are spot snaps available for Firkser and Dwelley, the Lions have relied on Wright to get the job done at this position.

Offensive line

Graham Glasgow — (68) 100% — Six special teams snaps (19%)

Kayode Awosika — (68) 100% — Six special teams snaps (19%)

Tate Ratledge — (68) 100% — Six special teams snaps (19%)

Penei Sewell — (68) 100%

Taylor Decker — (68) 100%

Dan Skipper — (15) 22% — Six special teams snaps (19%)

Trystan Colon — Six special teams snaps (19%)

Michael Niese — Six special teams snaps (19%)

The Lions’ offensive line stayed healthy throughout Sunday’s game, as all five starters played every snap. In lieu of two-tight end packages, the Lions have gone back to utilizing Skipper as a jumbo offensive tackle in run situations.

Defensive line

Aidan Hutchinson — (77) 94% — One special teams snap (3%)

Alim McNeill — (69) 84% — Six special teams snaps (19%)

DJ Reader — (46) 54% — One special teams snap (3%)

Tyleik Williams — (45) 55%

Al-Quadin Muhammad — (31) 38% — Six special teams snaps (19%)

Roy Lopez — (30) 37% — Six special teams snaps (19%)

Tyler Lacy — (20) 24% — Six teams snaps (19%)

Tyrus Wheat — (5) 6% — 18 special teams snaps (56%)

Two weeks ago, Williams was playing single-digit snaps. However, his workload has increased significantly as Detroit continues to figure out its rotation up front. McNeill saw some snaps playing as an EDGE, and Lacy had a bigger workload after taking a dip last week. Wheat has become a core special teamer for Detroit with 18 snaps in that phase.

Linebackers

Jack Campbell — (82) 100% — Seven special teams snaps (22%)

Alex Anzalone — (79) 96%

Derrick Barnes — (66) 80% — Five special teams snaps (16%)

Malcolm Rodriguez — (4) 5% — 26 special teams snaps (81%)

Grant Stuard — 25 special teams snaps (78%)

Trevor Nowaske — 25 special teams snaps (78%)

Rodriguez’s return cut into Barnes’ workload throughout the game, even if it was only four snaps in his debut. How the Lions utilize Rodriguez as he gets more comfortable post-injury will be intriguing. Stuard and Nowaske remain special teams staples.

Cornerbacks

Amik Robertson — (79) 96% — One special teams snap (3%)

Rock Ya-Sin — (70) 85% — 12 special teams snaps (38%)

D.J. Reed — (31) 38%

Arthur Maulet — (5) 6% — Two special teams snaps (6%)

Khalil Dorsey — 18 special teams snaps (56%)

Reed was on a strict rep count in his return from injured reserve, which led the Lions to rely more on Ya-Sin outside. Maulet was the player whose snap count took the biggest hit, as he logged just five reps with Ya-Sin sliding inside when Reed was on the field.

Safeties

Brian Branch — (82) 100% — Six special teams snaps (19%)

Thomas Harper — (81) 99% — One special teams snaps (3%)

Daniel Thomas — 25 special teams snaps (78%)

Avonte Maddox — Two special teams snaps (6%)

Branch and Harper have been the every down safeties with Kerby Joseph out, and Harper is looking like one of the team’s best offseason additions. He has been more than serviceable in Joseph’s absence and could have some sort of defensive role even when the All-Pro returns.

Specialists

Jake Bates — 12 special teams snaps (38%)

Jack Fox — 11 special teams snaps (34%)

Hogan Hatten — 11 special teams snaps (34%)

