Expert Predictions: Will Detroit Lions Defeat Kansas City Chiefs?
The Detroit Lions will square off with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a must-see showdown Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Lions, winners of four in a row, are coming off a 37-24 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, the Chiefs, sitting at 2-3 and in third place in the AFC West, are coming off a devastating 31-28 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football.
Without further ado, here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 6 matchup with Kansas City.
The Lions have traditionally gotten up for big primetime games, and this year is no different. After a gritty win in Baltimore early in the year, I expect a big offensive performance Sunday night in Kansas City.
There will be very little that comes easily to Detroit defensively with so many injuries, as Patrick Mahomes is the master of picking apart defenses and extending plays. This game has the potential to evolve into an offensive shootout.
Ultimately, I think the Lions make just enough plays to emerge victorious. A late fourth down conversion to avoid giving the ball back to Patrick Mahomes seals the game.
Lions 27, Chiefs 24
The Lions, now with six players ruled out for Sunday, will take on a Kansas City team coming off a disappointing, late-game loss to the Jaguars in Week 5.
It won't be easy to take down Patrick Mahomes & Co. at Arrowhead Stadium. But, likely the best way for the Lions to attack the Chiefs in this primetime showdown is on the ground.
Kansas City has permitted the seventh-most yards per rushing attempt (4.8). Meanwhile, the Lions – led by their dynamic running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery – are averaging the 14th-most yards per carry (4.4).
Lions signal-caller Jared Goff, currently seventh in QBR (70.6), is also enjoying a strong start to the 2025 season. The veteran quarterback is coming off a near-perfect performance in Week 5 against the Bengals, in which he completed 19-of-23 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns.
I believe that Detroit, with its "next man up" mentality, notches its second straight victory in Kansas City.
Lions 24, Chiefs 20
The Detroit Lions come into the Week 6 contest against the Chiefs dealing with a plethora of injuries.
Taylor Decker is set to miss his second game in a row, opening the door for Dan Skipper to make his 2025 season debut.
The secondary is depleted and one key factor will be how Detroit’s reserves step up against Patrick Mahomes.
The Lions key to success must be rushing the football, as the Chiefs have shown early struggles this season limiting opponents rushing attack.
Detroit wins a close game on the road due to big games by Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
Lions 37, Chiefs 34
Overall, this game feels like a good test for the battered Lions. Kansas City is currently the favorite, but the 2.5-point spread is due to the home-field advantage factor. For all intents and purposes, this game is viewed where all bets are off.
Detroit enters with Aidan Hutchinson returning to form, Amon-Ra St. Brown having a prolific season and all cylinders firing.
However, the new “same old Lions” mantra is seeing how many Detroit players are sidelined with injuries. The Lions are in danger of being down their top two safeties, multiple corners and their starting left tackle against the Chiefs.
That injury report is a tough pill to swallow while trying to beat Kansas City, especially with EDGE George Karlaftis having his own amazing season. However, this is no longer the KC juggernaut of the early 2020s.
Detroit emerges victorious, but barely. The Lions run the clock out with “Sonic” and “Knuckles.”
Lions 27, Chiefs 24