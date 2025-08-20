Five Matchups to Watch in Lions-Texans Joint Practice
The Detroit Lions will have another opportunity to square off with an opponent in a practice setting on Thursday.
After taking on the Miami Dolphins in a pair of joint practices last week, the Lions will welcome the Houston Texans to their Allen Park practice facility for one day of work prior to their Saturday preseason game.
A playoff team a year ago, the Texans will be a good test for a Lions team that by many accounts dominated the Dolphins last week.
Here are five matchups to watch when the Lions take on the Houston Texans in joint practices Thursday.
Lions OT Penei Sewell vs Texans EDGE Will Anderson Jr.
One of the most intriguing matchups will be a battle of former top picks who have had strong starts to their respective careers. Sewell has quickly emerged as one of the league's best tackles, while Anderson has been solid coming off the edge for the Texans.
This matchup has legitimate star power, and should be a good test for both players. Anderson is a long and rangy athletic defender, and Sewell is a sturdy and agile blocker. This should wind up being one of the best matchups between the two sides.
Texans WRs Nico Collins and Christian Kirk vs. Lions CBs D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold
The Lions' secondary didn't see star wideout Tyreek Hill when they took on the Dolphins in joint practices, but should have a good test with the Texans' wideouts coming to town. In particular, Collins is a big and physical wideout who will be a tough matchup for Reed and Arnold.
There's plenty of optimism surrounding the Lions' secondary in 2025, and matching up with Collins and Kirk should provide a good look at where they stand at the position. Depth is a concern at cornerback at this stage, and as a result there will be pressure on the top two to succeed.
Reed has been impressive throughout camp, and Arnold has been solid in his opportunities while battling injury. Plenty should be learned about both in their matchups with a pair of big-bodied wideouts.
Lions WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams vs. Texans CBs Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter
On the flip side, the Lions' wide receivers will also be tested. Stingley and Lassiter are both intriguing young cornerbacks, with Stingley recently cashing in on a new contract. Both will provide a strong matchup for Detroit's talented crop of wideouts.
St. Brown and Williams bring plenty of star power, but the young cornerbacks on the other side should give them plenty of tests in both one-on-one and team drills throughout their joint practice. This secondary could make it tough sledding for Detroit's offense.
Texans QB C.J. Stroud vs Lions Safety Brian Branch
Stroud had a banner rookie season, then struggled to find his footing in what was an up-and-down second season. Now, the Ohio State product is hoping to get back into the upper echelon of quarterbacks in his third campaign.
With the way the Lions play defense, Thursday's practice could turn into a game of cat and mouse between quarterback and safety during team drills. Branch does a number of things for Detroit's defense, and his presence could be key to the team's success in team sessions.
Lions OG Tate Ratledge vs Texans DT Sheldon Rankins
Detroit's rookie offensive guard impressed the coaching staff with his showing against the Miami Dolphins in joint practices. Now, Ratledge will have the chance to take yet another step forward with another opponent coming to town.
Rankins will be a good opponent for him, as he's a seasoned and savvy veteran who will have an array of moves to try and get off the rookie's blocks. The opportunity against Houston should be yet another developmental opportunity for a player that the Lions will count on heavily throughout the year.