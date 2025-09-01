Five Things That Must Happen For Lions to Win Super Bowl
The Detroit Lions have their sights set on a run to the Super Bowl.
While the road to a championship won't be easy, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell believe they have a team built to weather the challenges. Detroit has depth in many areas, and could find a groove amidst a difficult schedule that would allow them to be in position for a playoff run.
Here are five things that must happen for the Lions to give them the best chance of winning the Super Bowl in 2025.
Stay healthy
The biggest thing for the Lions will need to be successful will be better luck on the injury front. Even though they were able to finish with 15 wins, the attrition of depth that the injuries caused eventually caught up to them in the playoffs.
Detroit was without several key players on their defense, including Aidan Hutchinson and Alex Anzalone, for a significant portion of last season. As a result, the pass-rush and run defense suffered. Against a schedule full of playoff teams from a year ago, they may not be able to handle another wave of injuries in 2025.
Youth steps up
The Lions have a largely veteran core, but the key for the team’s success will be instant impact from their young players. Each of their first three draft picks have paths to immediate playing time, and as a result the Lions will be at their best if all three step up early in their careers.
Isaac TeSlaa earned the third wide receiver spot in preseason, as the team traded Tim Patrick to the Jacksonville Jaguars after final cuts. Meanwhile, Tate Ratledge is penciled in to start at guard and Tyleik Williams will be right in the mix on the defensive line. All three players will play key roles, and if they are performing at a high level it will be tremendous for the Lions’ chances of success.
Handle the highs and lows
With a schedule that is so difficult, the Lions will undoubtedly experience adversity. Road games against Baltimore, Kansas City, Washington and Philadelphia will be grueling, and the division is once again poised to be competitive. As a result, Dan Campbell’s group will be tested weekly.
Handing these highs and lows has been a staple of Campbell’s tenure, as he’s known for his effective locker room management. If he can play all the right chords with this group once again, the Lions will once again be right at the top of the NFC North.
Control the division
Last year, the Lions were 6-0 in the NFC North en route to their 15-2 finish. That divisional success ended up making all the difference, as the Vikings kept pace with the Lions all year and finished a game behind them for the division crown. Had it not been for their two wins over Minnesota, the Lions would’ve went on the road for the first round of the playoffs.
Campbell has made winning the division a point of emphasis, as it allows for a home playoff game and puts the team in the best possible situation. It won’t be easy, as the Packers made a big move for Micah Parsons and the Vikings will once again be dangerous if J.J. McCarthy lives up to the hype.
The Bears are a wild card, with Ben Johnson potentially working his magic on Caleb Williams. Winning the division for a third-straight year will be no easy task for the Lions in 2025.
Seamless coordinator transition
The Lions are breaking in two new coordinators, and as a result the Lions have faced questions all throughout the offseason about how both Kelvin Sheppard and John Morton have been acclimating. So far, both sides of the ball look to be in a good place.
When the regular season begins, the Lions will need their offense and defense to be at top form right away with how daunting their schedule is. As a result, Morton and Sheppard cannot afford to sputter out of the gate. There will be plenty of pressure on the two new leaders to have a seamless transition to their new roles, and if this happens the Lions will be in great shape to handle their schedule.