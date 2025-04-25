Five Things To Know About New Lions DT Tyleik Williams
On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions took DT Tyleik Williams with the 28th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. The first round saw plenty of twists and turns, including a lot of trendy picks from Lions mock drafts. However, the scene in the war room showed that Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell and the organization got their player.
Here are five things to know about the newest member of the Lions’ defense.
NFL player comparison is very familiar to Lions fans
In NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein's pre-draft profile on Williams, he compared the defensive tackle’s play to Alim McNeill. That is high praise, considering that McNeill, the Lions’ 2021 third-round selection, just signed a $97 million extension.
In the short term, the Lions will have Williams as an option to be McNeill’s temporary replacement. McNeill is unlikely to be healthy enough to play at the start of the 2025 season following a torn ACL. However, when both are healthy, coordinators will have to plan for a pair of high-motor players with run-stuffing ability and pass-rush upside. Additionally, both players recorded 11.5 sacks in their previous four seasons.
Williams is an efficient, consistent defender
The Ohio State defensive tackle was a multi-time third-team All-Big Ten Selection, and his production score was among one of the highest in the draft for his position. Additionally, he started his career at Ohio State as a two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten player.
Williams played in 51 games as a Buckeye, recording 136 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. While his best games, in terms of sacks, occurred against lower-tier schools, Williams was a force in Big Ten play. He recorded 16 TFLs in 36 conference games during his collegiate career.
No matter the stage or situation, Williams was a player opposing coaches had to account for.
Saved his best for last
His final two seasons were his most productive, with 21 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks coming during his last 26 games. During the Buckeyes’ run to the national title last fall, Williams recorded a tackle for loss in three of the four College Football Playoff games.
When the Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last November, Williams was the player helping hold Michigan to 13 points. He tied his career high of seven tackles that game. In fact, he set and tied that mark three times in his final 23 games.
Most importantly for Holmes, this improvement showcased a solid degree of development from Williams during his time at Ohio State.
Williams makes the defensive tackle room a strength
No matter the situation, the Lions now have a loaded defensive tackle room. DJ Reader and Roy Lopez fill the run-stuffing role, and Levi Onwuzurike provides the pass-rush. Meanwhile, McNeill and Williams provide a healthy balance of both, with Williams slotting at both nose tackle and the 3-technique. Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has an entire arsenal of defensive tackles to wreak havoc with.
This situation likely spells the end of Brodric Martin’s time in Honolulu Blue. The Western Kentucky product has only appeared in five games in two seasons. The 2023 third-rounder has an uphill battle to make the roster, with Williams joining the crowded room.
A traditional, yet different type of pick for Holmes
Williams is an example of the Lions taking a player that best fits a need. At the same time, the Lions continue to load the trenches in the first round. This was Holmes’ third linemen taken in the first round in five drafts, joining Aidan Hutchinson (2022) and Penei Sewell (2021).
In a similar vein, Williams continues Holmes’ record of “Power Four” selections in the first two days of the draft, with Martin being the sole exception thus far.
What makes Williams unique is that the defensive tackle enters the room with no defined role. Unlike prior first-round selections, Williams will slot in as needed with the Lions. He enters without the lofty expectations which were handed out to previous Detroit first-rounders: Sewell, Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, Jahmyr Gibbs and Terrion Arnold.
In selecting Williams, the Lions drafted a player who can carve a role as the Lions see fit, making Sheppard’s defense more menacing in year one at the helm.
Notable
---Played pee wee football at five years old.
---In high school, Williams helped lead Unity Reed to the 2018 1A state playoffs and was named the district’s defensive player of the year.
---Williams was the fourth of five children and grew up in northern Virginia.