Former Detroit Lions DE Listed as Best Fit For Buffalo Bills
Even though the Detroit Lions have started full-team workouts, a former defensive end continues to be the subject of free agency rumors and speculation.
Veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith, who was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Lions before the 2024 trade deadline, is a player supporters still value and covet.
Despite Detroit re-signing Marcus Davenport and drafting rookie Ahmed Hassanein,
In a recent piece from Sports Illustrated that listed best fits for the top unsigned NFL free agents, the 32-year-old was slated as a solid fit for the Buffalo Bills.
"Smith’s best days are behind him, but he proved last season with the Detroit Lions that he’s still capable of being a reliable rotational player for a Super Bowl contender," writes Gilberto Manzano. "The Bills have already added Joey Bosa, but he has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons and recently injured his calf. Even if Bosa stays healthy when the season arrives, Buffalo still needs depth behind No. 1 edge rusher Gregory Rousseau. Smith, who’s entering his age-33 season, has 69 career sacks in 10 NFL seasons."
Buffalo has been a perennial playoff contender, but has been unable to get over the hump with a solid core group of players led by quarterback Josh Allen.
With Detroit now featuring a new defensive line coach and defensive coordinator, the play of the defensive line will be heavily monitored and scrutinized.
Despite being able to pressure the quarterback on a consistent basis, the team's overall sack total can still be improved this upcoming season.
If Smith does not land back with Detroit, there still should be a handful of contenders that will inquire about his services, whether it be at the start of training camp or at some point during the regular season.