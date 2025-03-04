All Lions

Former Detroit Lions RB Released by New Orleans Saints

Jamaal Williams is a free agent.

John Maakaron

New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams (21) reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams (21) reacts after a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have made a decision on the future of veteran running back Jamaal Williams.

According to multiple reports, the 29-year old back and the Saints will part ways.

Williams' release is likely part of cost-cutting measures the NFC South squad must make due to its current salary cap situation.

The Saints' front office must find any avenue to cut at least $40 million in player salary to be compliant before the start of the new league year next week.

The Saints will save approximately $1.59 million against the cap after his release. New Orleans acquired Williams in 2023, following his stint with the Detroit Lions.

During the airing of HBO's "Hard Knocks" at the Lions' practice facility, fans gravitated to the infectious, energetic personality of Williams, who also enjoyed anime and playing video games away from the field.

After a career season, Williams felt Detroit's offer was not what he had expected, especially coming off of a year in which he recorded a league-leading 17 touchdowns in 2022.

"The offer they gave me, I feel like it was very, just disrespectful, just showing that they really, you know, didn't want me to really be there like that. But it's all love," Williams said, when he was introduced to Saints reporters. "I know my teammates; everybody there at the Detroit Lions has love for me and all that. At the same time, we couldn't come to terms with things."

Williams inked a three-year deal with the Saints worth $4 million annually, with $8 million in guaranteed monies.

Last season, the former Lions running back rushed for 164 yards, on 48 carries, and a single touchdown. He also secured nine receptions for 57 yards.

