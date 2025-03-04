What Jonah Jackson Trade to Bears Means for Lions
The Chicago Bears are reportedly making a roster move that will reunite a former Detroit Lion with the team's former offensive coordinator.
Offensive guard Jonah Jackson, who played four seasons in Detroit after being drafted by the team in 2020, has been traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Chicago Bears. With the Bears, Jackson will reunite with former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator and current Bears head coach Ben Johnson.
A four-year starter in Motown, Jackson left Detroit last offseason to sign a three-year deal with the Rams worth a total of $51 million. The Lions replaced him with Kevin Zeitler, who had a solid season after signing a one-year contract.
Struggles and injuries derailed Jackson's first season in L.A., he was granted permission to seek a trade and will now reunite with a coach he has plenty of experience with.
According to reports, the Bears dealt a sixth-round pick to the Rams in exchange for Jackson and will absorb the remainder of the veteran's contract. The trade will become official on March 12.
Johnson was the Lions' offensive coordinator for Jackson's final two seasons with the team. Now, the two will work together as Johnson tries to assemble an offensive line that can effectively protect 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
Fixing the offensive line is a priority for the Bears, as Williams was sacked 68 times as a rookie in 2024.
Each of Chicago's starting interior offensive linemen in 2024 are set to hit free agency, so acquiring Jackson addresses a need for the team. His 2024 campaign was turbulent, as he missed time due to a scapula injury and struggled with poor performance upon returning.
The Rams have confidence in their returning guards, which in turn made Jackson expendable. It has been an offseason of change for Sean McVay's team, as wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been informed the team is parting ways with him.
In the immediate future, Jackson is a beneficial addition for the Bears due to his understanding of Johnson's scheme and terminology. However, time will tell if he's able to regain the Pro Bowl form that he had with the Lions.
Detroit will see Johnson and Jackson twice a year in the NFC North division. If Jackson is able to return to his peak performance, he will play a big role in the Bears' run game and keeping Caleb Williams upright. If not, he could be relegated to a depth role for the remaining duration of his contract.