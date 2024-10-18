Former NJ Governor Blasts Dan Campbell: 'He's Got No Class'
The Detroit Lions surprised some around the football world with a 47-9 defeat of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.
In the game, the Lions ran a plethora of trick plays, seemingly emptying the playbook for the week with sets designed for flea flickers, hook-and-ladders and passes to offensive tackles.
With the score being what it was, the decisions to continue playing the way the Lions played can be frowned upon and viewed as disrespectful. In the eyes of former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who is friends with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and a fan of the team, that's exactly what it was.
"That's Dan Campbell. He's got no class, never has," Christie said during an appearance on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Radio. "It's fine. Dan Campbell, that's the way he is. And what goes around comes around."
Christie was aware of the connection that the Lions and Cowboys had from a year ago, where an officiating mistake on a tackle-eligible play led to the Lions suffering a crushing defeat.
The former governor views the Lions' performance as born out of misdirected anger and as a result, clasless.
"Look, I think that it's misdirected. Dan Campbell is angry because the referees got a call wrong in a game a year ago. Well then run that play on Roger Goodell," Christie said. "The Cowboys had nothing to do with the play being called incorrectly, it wasn't a challenge that the Cowboys made. It was a call the referees made. The Lions got hurt by it, the Cowboys benefitted from it. Because of that, you want to take your peak out while you're beating the hell out of these guys and rub it in. I don't think that's what pros do. But it's his perogative, it's the reputations that he'll care around the league and quite frankly it's his rep now."