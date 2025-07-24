Former Lions WR Signs With San Francisco 49ers
A former Detroit Lions wide receiver has found a new home with training camp underway.
After being waived by the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the offseason, wide receiver Quintez Cephus has signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers according to multiple reports. In a corresponding move, the 49ers waived running back Israel Abanikanda.
Detroit drafted Cephus in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL draft, and he played three years with the team. In his rookie season, he notched 20 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns.
He looked to be a big part of the offense in 2021 with a strong early start, but suffered a season-ending injury and played in just five games. The following year, he appeared in four games and had two catches for 15 yards.
Cephus was one of several Lions players implicated in a violation of the NFL's anti-gambling rules prior to the 2023 season and was suspended for the duration of the season. Shortly after the suspension was levied, Cephus was waived.
After sitting out the 2023 season, Cephus got his first chance with the Buffalo Bills in April of 2024. However, he was waived less than a month later and landed with the Houston Texans. When he was cut by the Texans, he signed with the Rams and spent most of the 2024 season with their practice squad.
Cephus signed a futures contract to remain with the Rams this offseason, but was waived on June 25. He now gets his latest opportunity in San Francisco, which comes on the heels of an injury to 49ers receiver Jacob Cowing.
In his career, Cephus has appeared in 22 games with 37 receptions, 568 yards and four touchdowns.