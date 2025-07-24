Observations: Lions Tensions Boiling Over, Scuffles Halt Practice
With the summer heating up and the time for the Detroit Lions to don pads growing closer, the tensions continued to rise on Thursday.
Detroit will begin padded practices Friday, and it's clear that players on both the offense and defense are ready for contact. After a chippy practice Tuesday and a day off Wednesday, there was plenty of intensity on Thursday as well.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is preaching physicality to his defense, and his belief that blitzing and aggression is important has clearly carried over to his group.
"It's very important. We're going to be aggressive. Guys who have been around here since I came here know I'm an aggressive guy," Sheppard said. "My mentality is to get after you play after play, but also you have to be calculated. There has to be a why behind it, but more importantly the players have to understand the why behind it, why I'm asking you to do certain things. We've got to make it all look the same, pre-snap looks versus post-snap reads. These guys are bought in, so the more they can handle, the more we'll do."
Here are observations from the Lions' fourth training camp practice of the 2025 season.
Participation report
The Lions welcomed a pair of defenders back on Thursday, as Stantley Thomas-Oliver and Brodric Martin were both in action.
Thomas-Oliver was activated off the Non-Football/Injury list Thursday, while Martin also returned after leaving Tuesday's practice early and being evaluated for a foot injury.
A pair of key contributors to the defense did leave early, as Terrion Arnold (leg) and Derrick Barnes (hand) were both being evaluated for injuries at the conclusion of practice.
According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Arnold suffered a strained calf and the team plans to be cautious with his return. Barnes, meanwhile, is expected to be fine.
If it's a lengthy absence for Arnold, the Lions could seek cornerback depth with Ennis Rakestraw already down with a chest contusion. Neither player's injury is anticipated to come with a lengthy absence, but the Lions have been cautious with preseason injuries under Campbell.
Tensions boil over
After a practice Tuesday that saw plenty of physicality and one defensive player even being removed from the action, tensions were once again high on Thursday.
There were multiple mini scrums throughout the session, including one between Giovanni Manu and Brodric Martin. Safety Brian Branch was also in the mix on a scuffle early in practice and was going at it with receivers, particularly Amon-Ra St. Brown, throughout the day. All around, both sides appeared ready to take the next step and put the pads on.
Additionally, there was a scuffle between the third-team units later in practice. Running back Jabari Small and linebacker Anthony Pittman got tangled up. Pittman threw Small to the ground, which drew reactions from offensive lineman Trystan Colon and defensive end Nate Lynn.
Eventually, Campbell brought practice to a halt and had a message for the entire team.
Ratledge kicks over
After spending most of the first three days as the first-team center, Ratledge spent his time at right guard on Thursday. Graham Glasgow, who had been working on the right side, shifted over and played center.
It's a new development for the Lions, who have presented Ratledge with the opportunity to bank plenty of valuable reps throughout the early part of training camp. However, as a player who exclusively played guard in college, his home on Thursday is his more natural position.
It will be worth monitoring to see whether the two players continue to alternate reps at the center position or if one begins to see a larger share. Campbell did note earlier in the week that the team felt confident in going to Glasgow at center in any situation.
Second-team struggles upset Hendon Hooker
The Lions' second-team offense appeared to have a series of procedural issues throughout Thursday's practice. Hendon Hooker was piloting the group on Thursday, and while he wasn't directly responsible for the issues, it certainlty wasn't his most efficient day from that perspective.
Hooker also dropped a ball in team drills later in practice, and at one point appeared to show frustration at a wide receiver for an alignment issue.
Detroit's second-team offensive line featured Kingsley Eguakun at center, Kayode Awosika and Netane Muti at right and left guard and Jamarco Jones and Giovanni Manu at right and left tackle.
Secondary standouts
The Lions got good contributions from their safeties throughout the day, as this position group appears to have plenty of good depth. While Branch and Kerby Joseph are the headliners, the Lions have several names to watch further down the depth chart.
Erick Hallett and Dan Jackson both had good days as part of the competition for the final spots behind Joseph, Branch and Avonte Maddox.
Hallett picked off Jared Goff on a pass intended for Jameson Williams, while Jackson burst through the line of scrimmage untouched on a well-timed blitz that would've resulted in a sack. Undrafted free agent Ian Kennelly also had some strong moments.
At the cornerback position, Arnbold had another strong day prior to suffering his strained calf, and D.J. Reed once again looked good in coverage.
Tight end position shining
The Lions' tight end tandem of Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright appear to be rounding into form early in camp, as both have shown steady hands and reliability during early practices.
With the non-contact nature of practices lending itself more toward work in the passing game, Goff has targeted LaPorta and Wright early and often. Both players have responded in solid fashion.
LaPorta did a good job on one rep holding onto the ball despite linebacker Jack Campbell punching at it with force.
“All those guys are pretty veteran now, Shane, Sam and Brock. It’s been fun," Goff said. "They’re really good vets that do a good job, they’re being coached hard and they make it pretty easy on me.”
Stuard's connection with Lions' franchise standout
New linebacker Grant Stuard has a connection to one of the best Lions defenders in recent memory. Drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, Stuard spent a year playing with former Lions' defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.
Suh, who recently officially announced his retirement, inspired Stuard with his daily routine. Even in the later stages of his career, Suh made a point to workout every day after practice and set the tone with his intensity.
As a result, Stuard has implemented this into his daily routine, with daily workouts if he feels good and adopting the mantra if you feel strong, be strong.
Quick hitters
1.) Jake Bates went three-for-five on field goal attempts at the end of practice. He hit from 44, 48 and 53 yards out, but had a pair of misses wide left including from 53 yards out.
2.) Rookie Ahmed Hassanein would've had a sack during a team period had practice been contact, as he had a nice pass-rush rep to get to the quarterback. Isaac Ukwu, a 2024 undrafted free agent, also put himself in a position to record a sack at one point in practice.
3.) Christian Mahogany continues to have a strong start to camp. The 2024 sixth-round pick handled his reps in an efficient fashion, including a stonewalling of defensive tackle Chris Smith.
4.) Veteran cornerback DiCaprio Bootle had a nice takeaway, stripping the ball from Ronnie Bell late in practice.
5.) Undrafted offensive lineman Mason Miller struggled throughout the day, as he appears to be playing too tall out of his stance. He was beaten by Keith Cooper and Ahmed Hassanein during a drill while the skill players were conducting 7-on-7 drills.
6.) On a sweltering day at the team's Allen Park performance center, several reporters took to the shade. However, this writer did not and elected to remain in the heat for the duration of Thursday's practice.