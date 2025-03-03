Former Lions CB Darius Slay Will Be Released by Eagles
The Philadephia Eagles have made a decision on the future of veteran cornerback Darius Slay.
According to multiple reports, the defending Super Bowl champions are planning to release the former six-time pro-bowler, ending his stint in Philadelphia.
If the 34-year-old is designated a post-June 1release, the Eagles would end up saving $4.3 million against the cap.
Philadelphia, after winning Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, has some of its own free agents on the defensive side of the football that will be seeking lucrative extensions.
Josh Sweat, Zack Baun and Milton Williams likely made it difficult for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to keep the talented defensive back on the roster under his current agreement.
Appearing recently on the St. Brown Bros. podcast, Slay indicated he would welcome a return to the Eagles or Detroit, the organization where he started his career.
While he admitted he was uncertain about his future in Philadelphia, the veteran expressed he did want to play one more NFL season.
"I've got one more left on my contract, but you know how that works," Slay said. "Whatever they want to do, I might re-sign back, hopefully. If I ain't, we'll see what I'm doing because I do want to play one more year, for sure."
Detroit has question marks in the secondary, as Carlton Davis is a free agent and behind him are inexperienced players. Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw will be entering their second NFL season in 2025.
While a reunion would likely be inexpensive, Detroit should focus their attention on bringing back Davis and contuining to develop players on the roster.
Slay admitted during the podcast he was noticing a decline in speed at times.
While fans are nostalgic and the signing would have not a ton of risk, the best interest of the team is to look elsewhere in upgrading the secondary.
