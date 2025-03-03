Terrion Arnold's Offseason Hobby Sparks Premature Debate
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has oftentimes discussed his passion for music and why he spends a portion of his free time writing and creating songs.
Detroit's talented defensive back indicated throughout his rookie season that music keeps him out of trouble and allows him to pay tribute to influential friends and family in his life.
The song "Finally Made It" paid tribute to his mother.
“It means everything. The interview that I had at the combine with my mom, that’s why I put it in the song," Arnold said after being drafted. "Just a testament to everything I’ve been through. The rest of the lyrics speak for themselves."
During the offseason, the 21-year-old has posted on social media his workouts and efforts to improve heading into this sophomore NFL season.
Unfortunately, a recent post sparked a debate from a portion of the Lions' fanbase that were unsatisfied with his play out on the field his inaugural NFL season.
Arnold shared on social media a recording session of a song he wrote. His freestyle efforts touched on his hometown and now playing NFL football in Detroit.
While many expressed their admiration for his skills and wished him well, several shared their displeasure with Arnold's post.
One supporter posted, "Terrion Arnold deserves all the hate Jamo gets man. Jamo is easily defendable cuz he’s a DAWG on the field. Terrion is a JAG and he thinks he’s already made it so it’s cool to focus on anything but ball."
A certain segment of NFL fans are not remotely interested in the off-field pursuits of players. Some perceive that any interest outside of football is a detriment, partly due to the belief that greatness can only be achieved athletically with a narrow-minded, hyper-focus on football and training.
While there are merits to that level of thinking, Arnold's only mistake was sharing it online. Athletes are entitled to engage in whatever hobbies they deem fit during their downtime.
Posting on social only serves to motivate critics, who started debating if Arnold was a "JAG" NFL player (just-a-guy).
His rookie season had it's ups and downs, but it is far too premature to assess what his career will eventually look like. His second season in the league will provide many more clues, but at this point, the former first-round pick will continue his offseason preparation for the 2025 season.
