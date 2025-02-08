Former Lions Interim Coach, DC, Safety Dick Jauron Dies at 74
Dick Jauron, who was a former Detroit Lions interim coach, defensive coordinator and safety has passed away at the age of 74.
Jauron’s family shared the news on social media the former NFL coach died after being diagnosed with cancer.
“We are so incredibly devastated to share the news that my dad has passed away. The past week has been one awful nightmare after another. The pain that I and everyone else who loved him is feeling right now is completely immeasurable," his daughter Kacy Jauron shared. "The very best son, brother, friend, teammate, husband, father, coach, HUMAN that we were all so lucky to love.”
After a collegiate career playing running back at Yale, Jauron was selected by the Lions in the fourth round of the 1973 NFL Draft.
The talented safety spent five seasons (1973–1977) in Motown before ending his career with the Cincinnati Bengals (1978-1980.) In eight NFL seasons, Jauron recorded 25 interceptions and two touchdowns.
After retiring from the NFL, he transitioned into a coaching career that begn as the defensive backs coach of the Buffalo Bills.
After working with the Packers and Jaguars, Jauron became the head coach of the Chicago Bears in 1999. He finished with a 34-45 record, including a 2021 NFC Central division title.
Following his stint with the Bears, Jauron became the Lions defensive coordinator in 2004. Steve Mariucci was dismissed in 2005 after starting the season with a 4-7 record.
Jauron was only able to secure one victory, a 13-12 Christmas Eve road victory over the New Orleans Saints, during his stint as head man of the Lions. The experienced NFL coach interviewed for the head coaching vacancy, but the decision was made to hire Rod Marinelli to replace him.
The Buffalo Bills named Jauron their head coach in 2006. In three-and-a-half seasons, he finished with a 24-33 record.