Detroit Lions Agree to Free Agent Contract With Panthers Center

The Detroit Lions have made their first external signing of free agency.

On Monday, the Lions agreed to a contract with offensive lineman Cade Mays. The contract is worth $25 million over three years, with $14 million guaranteed according to reports.

Mays is predominately a center who began his career with the Carolina Panthers. Over his first four NFL seasons, Mays played in 52 games with 27 starts. He appeared in 14 games with 12 starts at center last season for the Panthers.

Deals agreed to during the legal tampering period can be made official by the team beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday when the new league year begins.

Detroit lost two defenders early in the legal tampering period, as Alex Anzalone agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Amik Robertson agreed to a deal with the Washington Commanders.

The Lions’ offense is under new leadership for the 2026 season, as offensive coordinator John Morton was let go and replaced by Drew Petzing. Prior to coming to Detroit, Petzing had spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals.

Last year, the Lions’ offense ranked fourth in the league in points and fifth in the NFL in yards last season, but there were underlying issues within Morton’s group throughout the year. After the Lions’ Week 9 loss to the Vikings, Morton was stripped of play-calling duties by Campbell.

Now, Petzing will lead the offense after the Lions cast a wide net for Morton’s replacement. He brings a history of having a solid running game, with former New York Giants offensive coordinator and interim head coach Mike Kafka also joining the staff as pass game coordinator.

Detroit will have to account for losses on the offensive line this offseason, as center Graham Glasgow and left tackle Taylor Decker are both off the roster after being released. Decker requested his release Friday after a disagreement with the front office, while Glasgow was cut last Monday.

The signing of Mays could keep 2025 second-round pick Tate Ratledge as the team's starting right guard. Last training camp, Ratledge got reps at center after Frank Ragnow's retirement.

On the flip side, the Lions will return plenty of talent at the skill positions including quarterback Jared Goff, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta. Running back David Montgomery was traded to the Houston Texans for rotational interior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and two draft picks, including one this year.

Detroit finished 9-8 a season ago, logging their fourth consecutive winning season but ultimately missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022.