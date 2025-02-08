6 Free Agents Lions Should Target from Chiefs, Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will square off with one another in Super Bowl LIX Sunday evening. The contest will feature a myriad of stars on both sides, including a variety of players that would look real good in Honolulu Blue next season.
Let's take a look now at the six impending free agents that Lions general manager Brad Holmes should target from Sunday's “Big Game.”
Philadelphia EDGE Josh Sweat
Sweat would be a commendable acquisition by Holmes this offseason. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder has produced 33 total sacks since his Pro Bowl campaign in 2021, including eight in 2024. He also amassed 37 quarterback hurries and 54 total pressures this past regular season. And for his efforts, he earned a 71.5 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus.
Undoubtedly, the 2018 fourth-round pick would provide the Lions with a strong pass-rushing counterpart for fellow Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.
Philadelphia G Mekhi Becton
The Lions will more than likely be looking for help at guard this offseason, and Becton would be a solid addition.
Becton is a mammoth-sized interior lineman, measuring in at 6-foot-7, 363 pounds. He's coming off a regular season in which he logged 903 snaps at right guard and allowed two quarterback hits and three sacks. Plus, he helped pave the way for Saquon Barkley's monstrous campaign on the ground, recording a 74.7 Pro Football Focus run-blocking mark, including a 75.2 PFF overall grade.
If Detroit fails to re-sign Kevin Zeitler this offseason, Becton could slide right in at right guard and more than adequately fill the void.
Kansas City WR Marquise Brown
The Lions will be looking for a receiver to slot behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams on the depth chart this offseason. And they could do much worse than “Hollywood” Brown.
Sure, he's only played in four total games this season (two regular season and two postseason contests). And he hasn't produced eye-popping numbers, either. He's amassed 12 catches for 126 yards during the aforementioned span of games.
However, he will be just 28 next season, and still possesses blazing-fast speed. Subsequently, I think he could be a valuable No. 3 wideout for Jared Goff in 2025.
Kansas City DT Tershawn Wharton
Wharton, standing in at 6-foot-1, 280 pounds, put together a career-best regular season in 2024. He made the most of his career-high 10 starts, compiling 6.5 sacks, 22 QB hurries and 33 total pressures.
He's a much better pass-rusher (68.3 PFF grade) than run-defender (44.3 PFF grade), though. So, I wouldn't expect the interior defensive lineman to be a starter on Detroit's defensive line. However, I still think he'd be a valuable depth piece in the team's defensive linemen room.
Philadelphia DT Milton Williams
Checking in at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, Williams was a pass-rushing force along the interior of Philadelphia's defensive line in 2024. He compiled five sacks, 28 QB hurries and 40 total pressures on 302 pass-rush snaps (500 total snaps). Additionally, he earned a 90.4 PFF grade for his pass-rushing efforts, good for second-best among all interior defensive linemen.
With Detroit's uncertain future at defensive tackle behind Alim McNeill and DJ Reader, Williams – who will be just 26 entering 2025 – could be just what the doctor ordered for Holmes & Co.
Kansas City G Trey Smith
Just like Becton, Smith would be a solid replacement for Zeitler along the interior of the offensive line.
Smith, who will be just 26 years old in 2025, put together a career-best regular season in 2024. He permitted zero sacks of Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes, and amassed a career-high PFF overall grade of 78.8 in 1,115 snaps at right guard. Plus, he posted a highly impressive run-blocking mark of 80.8, good for 10th-best among all qualified guards.
There's no doubt that Smith would be a welcomed addition to the Lions’ offensive line.