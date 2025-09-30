Former Lions DC Facing Heat Due to Poor Play: 'Same Old Jets'
Former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is finding life away from Motown quite difficult.
On Monday Night, in a primetime contest against the winless Miami Dolphins, the New York Jets were undisciplined and left Hard Rock Stadium with a record of 0-4 to start the 2025 NFL season.
Glenn's team had far too many turnovers and costly penalties that contributed to a 27-21 loss.
"When it comes to the game today, very disappointed," Glenn said, via Jets OnSI. "I'm very disappointed and there's no way you can win any game with 13 penalties and three turnovers. It just can't happen. But, what we have to do is go back to work. It's the only way we can fix it. Really take a look at these penalties. Take a look at these turnovers and make sure that we understand that before we can win games, we have to learn how not to lose games. We have to do a better job in that case and we will. We will. The only way to do that is to go back to work and that's what we have to do."
Currently, Glenn's squad is one of two team's the AFC that has yet to experience a victory early in the 2025 season. The other is the Tennessee Titans.
Sauce Gardner expressed his frustrations, noting that officials are making calls against his team because they are a losing franchise.
“I’m personally frustrated. I feel like me personally, us not winning. I watch football all the time and I just feel like, I don’t know if this is wrong to say, but I think I get called for more stuff just based off of us and just not winning," said Gardner. "I watch these winning programs, and it’d be some egregious things, and it don’t get called letting the players play.”
Glenn spent his first training camp with the Jets preaching discipline and playing a clean brand of football. Unfortunately, the Jets have been on the wrong side of the turnover tally.
"It just can't happen. What we have to do is go back to work, that's the only way we can fix it," Glenn said. "We have to understand before you can win games, you have to learn how not to lose games."
Supporters even took to social media to express anger at Lions' fans for talking up their former defensive leader when he first got hired.
The Jets next face the Cowboys, who are looking to get back on track after only producing a tie against Packers in Week 4.
Here is a sample of the reaction to the Jets losing to the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.