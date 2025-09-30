Aaron Glenn Holds No Punches Following Jets' 4th Straight Loss
The New York Jets' roller coaster of a start to the 2025 National Football League season continued on Monday night.
Like pretty much every other game so far this season, there were some positive flashes. The Jets came back late once again and got themselves back into the game, but that was after a slow start. Plus, the penalties piled up on the Jets throughout the contest and were just too much for the Jets to overcome. New York ended up losing to the Miami Dolphins, 27-21, and now have to prepare for a Week 5 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on a short week.
The Jets will return to the field on Sunday, Oct. 5th to take on Dallas at MetLife Stadium.
But, before we talk about Dallas, it's still important to look back at the Week 4 showdown. There were good things there. The running game looked really good, Justin Fields in general was solid when he had time, Garrett Wilson is unbelievable, and Mason Taylor had his biggest game as a pro yet. The defense got some timely stops late in the game as well. The story of the day was the penalties. The Jets would take one step forward and then two big ones back.
The New York Jets had a rough day
After the game, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn talked about the game and noted the importance of the penalties.
"When it comes to the game today, very disappointed," Glenn said in a video shared by SNY. "I'm very disappointed and there's no way you can win any game with 13 penalties and three turnovers. It just can't happen. But, what we have to do is go back to work. It's the only way we can fix it. Really take a look at these penalties. Take a look at these turnovers and make sure that we understand that before we can win games, we have to learn how not to lose games. We have to do a better job in that case and we will. We will. The only way to do that is to go back to work and that's what we have to do."
The Jets are the lone winless team in the AFC East right now at 0-4. But, there are 13 games left in the season. It's not over, yet.