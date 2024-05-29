Former Lions DL Allegedly in Hot Water Due to Animal Cruelty
A former Detroit Lions defensive lineman is facing two misdemeanor warrants in Alabama for alleged animal cruelty, according to reports Wednesday.
Isaiah Buggs, who played parts of two NFL seasons with the Lions and is currently a member of the Kansas City Chiefs organization, is accused of leaving two dogs on his property locked without access to food or water.
According to Patch.com, dogs were found at a residence associated with Buggs locked on a porch without any food or water available. Additionally, another dog was found in a cage in direct sunlight without food or water.
Buggs was a member of the Lions from 2022-23. He started 13 games and played in all 17 for Detroit in 2022, where he played a vital role in the team's run-stopping efforts in Aaron Glenn's defense. However, that changed when he was surpassed on the depth chart in 2023.
He was a healthy inactive early in the year and would play in 10 games for the Lions last year. Buggs was released from the organization on Jan. 2 and landed on the Chiefs' practice squad. He did not make an appearance for the Chiefs but was retained on a futures contract this past offseason.
Recall, veteran cornerback Cam Sutton was released quickly stemming from a legal matter in Florida alledging domestic violence.
