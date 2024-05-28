Bleacher Report Projects Lions Could Become Next NFL Dynasty
In four offseasons, the Detroit Lions' new leadership has drastically changed the outlook of the organization.
Prior to the arrival of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, the Lions were widely viewed as uncompetitive and in a rut. However, they quickly re energized the view of the team by emphasizing their culture and acquiring players who fit the desired mold.
After a 3-13-1 record in their first year and a slow start to the second, the Lions have played with a torrid pace. They made a run to the NFC Championship game in 2023 and are clear favorites to contend for the conference crown once again in 2024.
As a result, they've earned credibility from pundits and fans alike. In a recent piece for Bleacher Report, Kristopher Knox ranked the Lions second amongst eight teams most likely to become the next NFL dynasty.
"On paper, the Lions have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL, and they locked up key players like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell this offseason," wrote Knox. "Detroit has done all of this without sacrificing cap flexibility. The Lions are projected to have $63.6 million in cap space next offseason, so more extensions and additions could still be incoming."
Currently, all teams are chasing the back-to-back defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. As long as Patrick Mahomes is on the Chiefs' roster, the organization will be presumed as favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
However, the Lions made a massive statement by defeating the defending champs on national TV in Week 1. That set the tone for an outstanding campaign, which featured many of the talents that the Lions will once again have at their disposal in 2024.
With continuity in the form of players and coaches returning, the Lions appear to be on an exponentially upward trajectory moving forward.
As a result, they're a popular pick to be at the top of the proverbial mountain this upcoming season. In Bleacher Report's piece, which did not include the Chiefs, the Lions were second behind only the San Francisco 49ers.
The 'Niners knocked off the Lions in last year's NFC title game, and both teams will meet in Week 17 this year in a game that could carry massive playoff implications.
With a deep roster and top players locked up long term, there's plenty of substance to the thought that the Lions could be consistent contenders in the long-term future.
"There isn't an obvious need on Detroit's roster, and the Super Bowl window has only just opened. While Goff feels like an older quarterback at 29, the Lions have a strong mix of young and veteran talent," Knox wrote. "Thanks to ascending stars like St. Brown, Sewell, Jahmyr Gibbs, Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta, the Lions can actually be classified as a "young" team. They had the fourth-youngest roster among playoff teams last season behind only Green Bay, Dallas and the Los Angeles Rams.
"With Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott set to be a 2025 free agent and Rams QB Matthew Stafford set to turn 37 in February, the Lions are better poised than either of those teams to be the NFC's next dynasty."