Former Lions RB Involved in Brawl
A video of former NFL star running back Adrian Peterson fighting during a card game surfaced online Thursday and is making waves.
Peterson, who played 15 seasons in the NFL including one for the Lions in 2020, was filmed trading punches with someone he was playing cards with at JokerStars in Houston, Texas.
In the video, Peterson is observed absorbing several punches to the face before landing some hits of his own.
Peterson told TMZ that he is on good terms with the person he was fighting with, whose name has not been released as of publication. The former NFL star did admit that alcohol was involved in the situation.
"Me and the guy, we're cool," Peterson said, via TMZ. "We've known each other. It was literally like a brother situation. We agreed to disagree, we had our words, and we threw blows -- and that was it."
As a player, Peterson was one of the best running backs of his time. Drafted in the first round of the 2007 draft, he earned Pro Bowl honors in seven seasons and was a First Team All-Pro selection four times.
The Oklahoma product was named the NFL MVP in 2012 when he rushed for 2,097 yards, just eight yards short of Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record.
After departing Minnesota in 2017 for New Orleans, Peterson was promptly traded to the Arizona Cardinals in October of that season. He was released and landed in Washington, where he played two seasons before signing with the Lions in 2020.
In his lone season with the Lions, Peterson notched 604 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while playing 16 games with 10 starts.
Peterson played his final NFL season the following year, as he played three games with the Tennessee Titans and one with the Seattle Seahawks. He finished his career with 14,918 rushing yards, which ranks fifth all-time.