Report: Lions Looking to Extend RB This Offseason

It's no secret that Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has become one of the most explosive and exciting players in the entire NFL.

Since the Lions drafted him 12th overall in the 2023 NFL draft, Gibbs has emerged as a walking highlight reel with his ability to outrun defenders and his elusiveness in the open field. Now, the Lions are approaching the time where they can decide to cement him as a member of the long-term core.

Gibbs, along with other members of the 2023 draft class, will be eligible for a contract extension beginning this offseason. As a first-round pick that year, Gibbs and the Lions do have the benefit of extending his rookie deal by a year with the fifth-year option.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported prior to Thursday's game that Gibbs could be in line for his pay day as soon as this offseason. With the Lions' track record for paying players who are of core value to the organization, Rapoport indicated that Gibbs could be next in line for a new contract.

"They have had Jahmyr Gibbs become one of the best runners in the NFL this year. A top-five running back based on yards gained, a rare running back right now with 950 rushing yards, 300 receiving yards," Rapoport said Thursday. "He is also potentially getting a contract extension next offseason. Here's what's going on -- he's eligible for an extension. He's going to get the fifth-year option. Because he's probably going to make another Pro Bowl, that will be $14 million not this year but next year. The Lions take care of their best players always, so expect this running back market to take a jump with Jahmyr Gibbs potentially getting a deal."

Gibbs has truly been one of the NFL's most electrifying young players since entering the league. Through 44 career games, the Alabama product has recorded 3,376 rushing yards, 1,230 receiving yards and 44 total touchdowns.

Now, Gibbs is working towards a second Pro Bowl appearance and perhaps All-Pro honors for the first time in his career.

As it stands, he's working toward breaking another record set by Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders. Gibbs has scored 44 touchdowns during his career, and Sanders currently holds the record for most touchdowns by a player before their 24th birthday with 47. Gibbs won't turn 24 until March, meaning he has the rest of this season to potentially break Sanders' record.

Currently, Saquon Barkley is the highest-paid NFL running back with an AAV of $20.6 million. The Lions have already committed to several long-term contract extensions, most recently with Aidan Hutchinson, and Gibbs could be next in line.

