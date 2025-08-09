Former Lions RB Works Out For Chicago Bears
A former Detroit Lions running back has worked out for one of the team's division rivals that he has ties to.
Running back Jamaal Williams completed a workout for the Chicago Bears Saturday, according to NFL reports. Williams played for the New Orleans Saints last season after spending the previous two years as a member of the Lions' organization.
There's a clear connection between Williams and the Bears, as head coach Ben Johnson was the Lions' offensive coordinator for the veteran's second and final season with the team. In Johnson's offense, Williams had a career year.
In 2022, Johnson's first season as the Lions' offensive coordinator, Williams had his first 1,000-yard rushing season. He totaled 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground, with the latter being a Lions single-season record.
Williams emerged as a leader within the Lions locker room, particularly in his second season. He made an impassioned speech that was showcased on the first episode of the team's appearance on 'Hard Knocks,' and also had an emotional moment during an interview with NBC after the team defeated the Green Bay Packers in the regular season finale.
Following the season, the Lions elected to sign David Montgomery and draft Jahmyr Gibbs, electing not to retain the veteran running back. Williams signed a three-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.
However, Williams struggled in two seasons with the Saints. In 2023, he totaled 306 yards and one touchdown in 14 games, then followed that with 48 carries for 164 yards in 2024. The Saints released him on March 4, and he has remained a free agent since.
Meanwhile, the Lions have thrived on the ground over the last two seasons, as Montgomery has rushed for 1,790 yards and 25 touchdowns in that span. Gibbs has also emerged as a young star, totaling 2,357 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons.
Prior to signing with the Lions ahead of the 2021 season, Williams played the first four seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers after being drafted in the fourth-round of the 2017 draft. In eight NFL seasons, Williams has rushed for 4,122 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Now, the Bears are showing interest in training camp. The workout comes in the wake of Bears running back Roschon Johnson dealing with a foot injury.
Currently, the Bears running back room already features one former Lion who played for the team in 2022 under Johnson's leadership in D'Andre Swift. The group added Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai in the seventh-round of the 2025 draft.